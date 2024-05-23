NxtWave's NIAT Initiative Aims to Elevate Tech Talent and Build Tech Disruptors for Tomorrow

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 23: NxtWave, one of India's leading edtech and skilling platforms is transforming computer science education with NxtWave Institute of Advanced Technologies (NIAT). With a specialized four-year curriculum focused on Machine Learning and Data Science, NIAT, the groundbreaking initiative is dedicated to cultivating the next generation of tech leaders and innovators.

NIAT's unique approach combines rigorous academic training with hands-on experience, ensuring students are well-prepared to meet the demands of the contemporary IT industry. The curriculum is designed to develop critical skills in emerging technologies, enabling students to drive innovation and excel in their careers.

Recently, NIAT hosted 'The Disruptors Bootcamp', a dynamic event designed to introduce over 100 incoming students to the latest trends and technologies that will shape their educational journey. The bootcamp featured a mix of educational workshops, industry insights, and recreational activities, providing a comprehensive preview of the NIAT experience.

Renowned industry speakers from Amazon and Flutter, shared invaluable real-world insights, highlighting the practical applications of technology across various sectors. These sessions provided students with a glimpse into the challenges and opportunities they will encounter in their professional lives.

"We believe in providing our students with a holistic education that extends beyond textbooks and classrooms, because we're envisioning an army of technocrats that solves the problems of mankind from India," said Rahul Attuluri, Founder & CEO of NxtWave. "This bootcamp is just a small teaser of what they will learn in the next four years. It marks the beginning of a new era in computer science education, which is a long-awaited change."

Workshops on Cyber Security, Generative AI, Data Analytics, and Entrepreneurship equipped students with the skills necessary to thrive in today's tech landscape. The bootcamp also encouraged students to showcase their entrepreneurial spirit by presenting tech startup ideas to a panel of experts, receiving valuable feedback and guidance.

"This bootcamp has not only provided me with a clear understanding of what to anticipate at NIAT in the next four years but has also equipped me with the necessary goals and plans for my future," said Revanth, a participating student. "The diverse workshops and exposure to cutting-edge technologies and AI tools made it an enriching and comprehensive experience."

Beyond the educational activities, students enjoyed a variety of fun events, including bowling, open mic sessions, a live IPL match premiere, and a private concert, contributing to their holistic development. The bootcamp concluded with an award ceremony recognizing outstanding achievements and a lively musical performance by the acclaimed Niraval band.

"We are honoured to have been part of this transformative experience for the students at NIAT," said Preetesh, an industry expert from Amazon. "Their enthusiasm and curiosity are palpable, and I have no doubt that they will go on to achieve great things in the field of computer science."

With the launch of NIAT, NxtWave reaffirms its commitment to nurturing the next generation of tech leaders and innovators. NIAT aims to empower students to achieve new heights of success and drive innovation in India's tech ecosystem, ultimately contributing to the nation's socio-economic growth and development.

The NxtWave Institute of Advanced Technologies (NIAT) is a pioneering initiative by NxtWave aimed at revolutionizing computer science education in India. NIAT offers a 4-year program with a specialization in Machine Learning and Data Science that comprehensively prepares students for contemporary tech careers.

For more information about NIAT, please visit www.niatindia.com.

Founded by alumni of premier Indian institutions, including IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, and IIIT Hyderabad - Sashank Reddy Gujjula, Anupam Pedarla, and Rahul Attuluri, NxtWave is on a mission to create India's largest online employability platform for tech careers. NxtWave offers vernacular, asynchronous, and online cohort-based training programs in Industry 4.0 Tech career tracks for college students, graduates, and early professionals. Over the past couple of years, NxtWave has facilitated the hiring of thousands of its learners by more than 1700 companies, ranging from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 giants.

For more information on NxtWave, please visit NxtWave's website www.ccbp.in.

