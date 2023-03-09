Nykaa PRO boosts entrepreneurial dreams of young women through a special make-up training program

Nykaa PRO, Nykaa's content & commerce platform for beauty professionals, in its continued efforts to grow the ecosystem of beauty professionals in India, has collaborated with celebrated make-up artist, Kajol R Paswwan to provide a 3-day training to 12 young women from low-income groups.

The partnership is an extension of Nykaa PRO's #GroWithPRO philosophy, which aims to empower individuals into creating livelihoods through a career in beauty and grooming. Nykaa PRO partnered with Mumbai-based youth-led organisations, Project Baala and Junoon to identify and reach out to these exceptionally bright and young women for the course. These non-profits work towards empowering the youth from low-income groups and aim to make them employment ready.

True to this year's International Women's Day theme, #EmbraceEquity- by leveling the playing field with equal education and opportunities for everyone, this program by Nykaa PRO was designed in partnership with Kajol R Paswwan to share her knowledge and experience of the professional beauty industry with beginners. The three-day training, focused on scope, career opportunities and challenges of the industry while also equipping the young women with hands-on and personalised training in basics of make-up and hairstyling techniques and prepared them for future opportunities.

To fuel their journey as professional make-up artists/hairstylists, Nykaa PRO provided each student with a starter kit of make-up and hair essentials worth Rs 10,000, a PRO guide, and an exceptional opportunity to intern with Kajol R Paswwan.

Watch the video about the program here.

Nykaa PRO was launched in 2018 as a membership-led content and commerce platform designed to cater to beauty professionals. The platform features a range of professional beauty products with a selection of exclusive offers and masterclasses for people working in the beauty industry. Through its omnichannel offering, Nykaa PRO offers its services across over 27,800 Indian pin codes.

Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce) was founded in 2012 by Indian entrepreneur Falguni Nayar with a vision of bringing inspiration and joy to people, everywhere, every single day. Derived from the Sanskrit word 'Nayaka', meaning one in the spotlight, Nykaa has emerged as one of India's leading lifestyle-focused consumer technologies platforms.

Since its launch, Nykaa expanded its product categories by introducing online platforms Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Superstore. Delivering a comprehensive Omnichannel e-commerce experience, Nykaa offers over 4,500 brands and over 4.6 million product SKUs through its website and mobile applications. The Nykaa Guarantee ensures that products available at Nykaa are 100 per cent authentic and sourced directly from the brand or authorized retailers. Through engaging and educational content, digital marketing, social media influence, robust CRM strategies, and the Nykaa Network community platform, Nykaa has built a loyal community of millions of beauty and fashion enthusiasts. Over the years, Nykaa has received many accolades for disrupting the beauty market. At the 17th India Business Leader Award in 2022, Nykaa was awarded as the Disruptor of the Year and Kantar's Brandz List features Nykaa as one of most valuable brands in India. www.nykaa.com

