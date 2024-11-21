Nykaa's Pink Friday Sale Is Back With the Year's Biggest Beauty Deals!

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21: Nykaa's Pink Friday Sale is back on November 22, 2024, and trust us, you do not want to miss it! We're talking MAJOR deals on over 1900 brands that'll have your cart overflowing in no time. If your wishlist is longer than your to-do list, this is your moment to make it all happen! From the hottest makeup, skincare, and fragrance picks to the most sought-after beauty tools, it's time to turn your vanity into a beauty paradise without burning a hole in your wallet. Expect jaw-dropping offers on top global and homegrown brands like Charlotte Tilbury, MAC, Maybelline, Lakme, The Ordinary, Nykaa Cosmetics, Kay Beauty, and so much more. Whether you're about that dreamy makeup, flawless skincare, or luscious haircare, this is the sale to level up your beauty game and stock up on everything you've been dreaming of.

Shop New & Exclusive Brands

This is the perfect time to treat yourself to indulgent makeup, skincare, haircare, and fragrancesat prices you won't find anywhere else. Enjoy 20% off on Nykaa Cosmetics' Superlight Range, 25% off on Charlotte Tilbury's bestsellers, and 10% off on GHD's entire range. Kay Beauty offers up to 40% off plus a free gift worth Rs599 on orders over Rs1199, while Nykaa Wanderlust are up to 50% off. Stock up on Dr. Jart+ with 10% off on full-size products, or grab your skincare essentials from Eucerin with 10% off across their range. Treat yourself to luxury haircare with Kerastase's Buy 2, Get a Genesis Deluxe Kit Free, or indulge in up to 20% off on Fenty Beauty. Urban Decay has up to 30% off on their iconic palettes, and e.l.f. Cosmetics is offering Buy 1 Get 1 Free. Plus, Moxie Beauty has up to 20% off plus free gifts on orders over Rs450.

Daily Deals On Beauty Bestsellers

Grab unbeatable offers on some of the most-loved beauty products that you can't resist. Treat yourself to 40% off on Kay Beauty Liquid Lipstick Combos, or get Buy 2 Get 1 Free on Estee Lauder's full-size products and MAC products. Stock up on Dot & Key's Best Selling Combos with 30% off, or pamper your hair with 40% off on Love Beauty & Planet and L'Oreal Paris Best Selling Combos. Don't miss out on Clinique's 25% off on the iconic Moisture Surge Duo, and save big on YSL Beauty with Buy 2, Get 15% off. Dove is offering up to 40% off on their best-selling combos, while Too Faced brings you another Buy 2 Get 1 Free deal. Forest Essentials also has a Buy 2, Get 1 Free offer, while Tresemme slashes 50% off on their popular combos. For ultimate indulgence, enjoy 50% off on Victoria's Secret Lotions & Mists, and discover irresistible body care starting at Rs799 from Bath & Body Works.

Free Gifts On Orders

The Nykaa Pink Friday Sale just got even sweeter with an amazing lineup of free gifts! Grab a Maybelline New York gift worth Rs699 when you spend Rs999+, or score a Lakme freebie worth Rs400 with a Rs599+ purchasebecause who doesn't love a little extra glam? Plum is treating you to gifts worth Rs999 when you shop for Rs599+, and Cetaphil will spoil you with two minis on orders above Rs999. Get ready for haircare heaven with L'Oreal Professionnel's Rs350 gift on Rs1259+ buys, or a luxe Laneige gift worth Rs500 when you splurge Rs799+. Dot & Key is throwing in gifts worth Rs499 for orders over Rs549, and Sol de Janeiro all about double the fun with TWO free gifts on every order. Swiss Beauty adds a free gift worth Rs299 with your Rs329+ haul, while Neutrogena has your skincare covered with a free sunscreen worth Rs300 on Rs599+. Schwarzkopf Professional's mini gift worth Rs300 is up for grabs on all orders, and Minimalist is offering a Buy 2, Get 1 Free kit worth Rs799! For a little luxury, Bvlgari is gifting Rs3000 worth of goodies with every order, and Mcaffeine includes a free skincare kit worth Rs289 with a Rs399+ purchase. Now's the time to stock up on your faves and treat yourself to some fabulous freebies!

If you are a Nykaa Prive member, then you get early access to the best curations and deals a whole 24 hours early on 21 November from 4 PM onwards! And if you are a new user, you can get an additional 20% off on your purchases.

On Nykaa Play, Enjoy Live Shopping, Blockbuster Giveaways, Exclusive Coupons and More Rewards!

Nykaa Play is Nykaa's interactive in-app channel for shoppers to enjoy live shopping and game zones. You get to learn and shop, all in REAL-TIME with top industry experts, viral celebrities, and leading beauty creators. Shoppers stand a chance to win BIG REWARDS like FREE Gift Cards, beauty hampers and so much more!

This Pink Friday Sale, Nykaa Play will have a lineup of A-list celebrities who will go LIVE on the Nykaa app for the 'Tonight On Play' live stream segment, EVERY night from 23rd to 28th November.

There's 'Happy Hours' and top gamezones filled with coupons from cult brands featuring popular game formats like Scratch & Win, Gift Box & Beauty Jackpot, only on Nykaa Play!

To explore Nykaa Play, on the Nykaa App, click on the Play button at the end of the screen.

We've Got Something For Fashion Enthusiasts Too!

We're not just limiting Pink Friday for beauty! Fashion lovers, rejoice! Nykaa Fashion is turning up the style quotient with a sale that has everything you need, from vibrant outfits to statement accessories, at prices that'll make you smile. Get up to 80% off on dresses, kurta-sets, winter-wear and more!

Revamp your closet with Nykaa Fashion's epic Pink Friday sale! Ditch the basics and add vibrant new styles with at least 50% off on 1000+ pieces from Twenty Dresses, and 40% off or more on 500+ styles from RSVP and Mixt. For ultimate athleisure must-haves, shop from Kica, where their bestsellers will be on 45% off, perfect for a post-festive refresh. Explore the essence of Indian fashion with up to 70% off on Likha, Gajra Gang, and 60% off on Nyri. Top it all off with stylish accessories: score up to 60% off on Pipa Bella and a staggering 70% off on Azai. Don't miss out, these deals are here to elevate your style game!

Download the Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion apps, start shopping, and get ready to slay the Pink Friday Sale!

