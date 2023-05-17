Oakridge International School Bachupally sets a new standard for academic excellence in CBSE examination results

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Oakridge International School Bachupally has once again proven its commitment to academic excellence with the outstanding performance of its students in the CBSE Grade 10 & 12 examinations for the academic year 2022-23.

All 158 students who took the exams have passed with excellent results, achieving an average score of 79% for Grade 12 and 84% for Grade 10. The top performer for Grade 12 was Ananya Jain with a score of 97%, while Shreya Puri was the top scorer for Grade 10 with a score of 98.8%. In addition, Kanishka Jain from Grade 12 and Ashvik Reddy from Grade 10 secured the second-highest score with 95.6% and 98.6%, respectively.

The school's commitment to creating a learning environment that fosters growth and success is evident in the remarkable achievements of its students. The achievement of the students is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of the teachers and staff at Oakridge International School Bachupally.

Ananya Jain expressed her excitement about her achievement, saying, "I am thrilled to have secured the top position in the school. The constant support and guidance of my teachers and parents have been instrumental in helping me achieve this success." Kanishka Jain shared similar sentiments, saying, "I am grateful to my teachers and parents for their constant support and encouragement. Their guidance and motivation have helped me perform to the best of my abilities."

Baljeet Oberoi, Principal of Oakridge International School Bachupally, congratulated the students and staff on their exceptional performance. She said, "Oakridge International School Bachupally upholds the tradition of academic excellence, and our students' remarkable performance in the AISSE examinations is a testament to this fact. I am extremely proud of our students, and I congratulate them on their outstanding achievement."

Navneet Bedi, Head of CBSE, also congratulated the students and staff on their exceptional performance. She said, "Oakridge International School Bachupally has set a new standard for academic excellence with their remarkable results in the AISSE examinations. The students' dedication, hard work, and commitment have paid off, and I congratulate them on their success."

Oakridge International School Bachupally continues to provide an exceptional learning environment that fosters growth, learning, and success. The school's commitment to creating well-rounded individuals who are not only academically strong but also possess life skills essential for their future is evident in the remarkable achievements of its students.

To know more about Oakridge International School Bachupally, reach out to www.oakridge.in/bachupally.

