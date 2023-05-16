Oakridge International School Gachibowli celebrates its outstanding CBSE results

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Oakridge International School Gachibowli is thrilled with the exceptional performance of its students in the AISSCE Grade 12 and AISSCE Grade 10 exams. Following the announcement of the CBSE board results on Friday afternoon, messages from the students began pouring in. Along with the anxiety was anticipation and hope and we have not been disappointed.

The school average in both grades is impressive, 74 per cent and 75.8 per cent in Grade 10 and Grade 12 respectively. Ada Kaur Lamba of Grade 12 stood as a school topper with an aggregate of 94.8 per cent. "If psychology has taught me anything, it is that without support there is no stability, and thanks to all the Oakridgers and faculty, I am able to stand where I am today," said Ada. Almost 50 per cent of the total strength of the students who appeared for the exams in both the grades scored above 75 per cent which is a testament to the school's commitment to academic excellence.

Grade 10 school topper, Pravallika Mareddy scored an outstanding 98.4 per cent (492/500). "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to my teachers, coordinator and parents for their guidance and support throughout my academic journey. This achievement would not have been possible without their efforts and belief in my abilities. Ranking first in school is a humbling experience, and it comes with great responsibility. I promise to use this accomplishment as a springboard for future success and to inspire others to achieve their full potential" Said Pravallika.

The Head of CBSE segment of the school, Rukmani Kumar was overjoyed at the occasion. She said, "We are extremely proud of the outstanding results achieved by our Grade 10 and Grade 12 students this year. Their hard work and dedication, combined with the exceptional support of our faculty and parents, have resulted in an excellent performance that sets a high standard for our school. We look forward to building on this success and continuing to provide challenging and nurturing environment to our students."

The Principal Dipika Rao extended her warmest congratulations to the students. She says, "The academic results reflect the effort, attitude, and engagement that Oakridgers have towards both their academics and personal progress. At Oakridge positivity, perseverance and practice are guiding principles that support our students in both school and beyond."

To know more about Oakridge Gachibowli

