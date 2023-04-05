Oakridge Students' Social Impact Project wins Big Grant

Gachibowli (Telangana) [India], April 5 (/NewsVoir): Oakridge International School, Gachibowli is proud to announce that two of its students, Anahita and Sohil, have been awarded the Nord Anglia Education's Project Grant for their outstanding social impact initiatives. The school has always encouraged its students to create a positive change in society, and these students have truly lived up to that spirit.

Anahita's project, InfraGreen aims to make the infrastructure greener and more sustainable in underprivileged communities. With the help of her team, she developed 1000+ sustainable school benches made from MLP plastic. She received a grant of 23,425 USD from NAE, and she plans to continue making sustainable changes in more schools. "I have always been attracted towards the field of product development and what better way to channelize my passion than to make a sustainable change."

Sohil's project, 'Project Swastha', offers free medical healthcare to underprivileged communities. What started as a free eye check-up camp, quickly grew to other domains, and Sohil has done over 3000 checkups so far, in villages like Tekulasomaram, Aliabad, and Solipet in Telangana. With a grant of 20,319 USD, Sohil aims to reach more than 10,000 checkups in the future. "My grandmother's struggle with eye problems, led me to offer a helping hand to marginal communities. I was glad that LV Prasad institute extended the collaboration to my initiative. I am sure that with the help of NAE grant I will reach my goal of conducting 10000 checkups this year."

These projects are a testament to NAE's grant and how it helps students create a positive impact on society. Oakridger Sai Saket Bhandar, had received a grant of 23,000 USD for his project EduGrow in 2022. Through this project he aided government school students to excel in extracurriculars and enhanced their soft skills. NAE grant helped Sai Saket to broaden his approach and help students from multiple government schools upskill themselves.

Adding on, Sonali Roy, the Head of Experiential Learning said, "NAE's education strategy to fund the social impact initiative is a great gift to the NAE student community. The Student Advisory Board involved in selecting the projects undergoes training to meticulously select the right projects based on the application. This is the second consecutive year where our students have received the grant. It shows the presence of the right environment to promote student agency leading to compassionate, innovative, and action-oriented learners for building a stronger community."

Oakridge International School, Gachibowli, a part of Nord Anglia Education, contributes to community by nurturing inclusive learners and future leaders.

