Obesity support group -A boon for obese patients

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22: To help people understand the importance of maintaining an optimum weight to lead a healthy life, Laparo Obeso Centre organized an obesity support group meeting in Mumbai where more than 100 patients had been participated and open up their weightless journey and how bariatric surgery have changed their life. Also, this forum enlighten the medication and treatment modalities in obesity, insurance eligibility for surgery, and the importance of diet and exercise for weight loss.

Obesity cases are increasing across the country at an alarming rate. Certain factors such as poor eating habits, lack of physical activity, stress, and genetics are responsible for the surge in obesity cases. With an aim to spread awareness about the ill effects of obesity and motivate people to adopt a healthy lifestyle post-surgery, Laparo Obeso Centre has taken a huge step by conducting an informative session for obese patients.

Dr Shashank Shah, a Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgeon, Laparo Obeso Centre highlighted, "Obesity is becoming an epidemic all over the world. It is commonly seen in people of all age groups. This meeting was organized to create awareness regarding obesity and the consequences related to it. We discussed with the new and old participants regarding new medication, operation treatment modalities, and innovation. They were also briefed about the insurance criteria for weight loss surgery as an insurance company doesn't pay any compensation when it comes to any lifestyle disease. We educated the patients about the rules and regulations of the insurance company to avoid any misunderstandings. We also dispelled myths linked to obesity and weight loss surgery."

Dr Shah added, Also state that the decision for bariatric is most often delayed till some complication develops or pain is unbearable or there is severe breathlessness or inability to walk . The decision of taken in time can save many years of discomfort as well as complications which can be life threatening for some.

