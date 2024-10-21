OBSC Perfection Limited Announces Rs 66 Crores SME IPO from 22nd October

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 21: OBSC Perfection Limited, a precision metal components manufacturer established in 2017, is set to open its SME IPO on October 22, 2024, with the subscription period closing on October 24, 2024. Anchor allotment is scheduled to be done on 21st October 2024. The IPO aims to raise Rs66.02 crores at upper price band of Rs100 per share through an entirely fresh issue of 6,602,400 equity shares, with a price band fixed between Rs95 and Rs100 per share.

OBSC Perfection which will be listing on NSE Emerge platform, specializes in manufacturing a diverse range of high-quality engineered precision metal components for industries including Automotive, Defense, Marine, Telecom across 8 countries currently boasts an order book and nominations worth INR 359 crores as per its Offer document filings. The company's product portfolio includes cut blanks, shafts, splines, torsion bars, piston rods, and more, catering to multiple sectors and regions. With three manufacturing facilities located in Pune, Maharashtra, and one in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, OBSC Perfection has grown at over 26% CAGR over FY22 to FY24.

Key IPO Details:

* Issue Size: Rs6,602,400 equity shares

* Price Band: Rs95 to Rs100 per share

* Lot Size: Minimum of 1,200 shares

* Retail Minimum Investment: Rs120,000

* IPO Opening Date: October 22, 2024

* IPO Closing Date: October 24, 2024

* Basis of Allotment: Expected on October 25, 2024

* Listing Date: October 29, 2024, on NSE SME

The IPO is allocating not more than 50% of the net offer to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), minimum of 35% to Retail Individual Investors, and minimum of 15% to Non-Institutional Investors (HNI) investors.

The company's growing financial performance, highlighted by a 20% increase in revenue and PAT margin of 10.62% for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.

Financial Performance:

* Revenue (FY 2024): Rs116.11 Crores

* Profit After Tax (FY 2024): Rs12.21 Crores

* Net Worth (as of Aug 2024): Rs36.10 Crores

Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd is appointed as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd will act as the registrar. R.K. Stock Holding Pvt Ltd will serve as the market maker for this offering.

OBSC Perfection's experienced Promoters and management team drive their company's growth, leveraging their expertise in steel, auto components, and precision engineering industry.

OBSC Perfection is part of the 50 year old Anglian Omega Group, which has presence into various sectors, including electric mobility, high-tech auto-components, infrastructure, supply chain management services, and sports besides bright bar steel manufacturing.

