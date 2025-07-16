OceanX Education Welcomes Science Engagement Leader Prof. Tit Meng Lim as APAC Regional Executive Director

PRNewswire

Singapore, July 16: OceanX Education is proud to announce the upcoming appointment of Professor Tit Meng Lim as its new APAC Regional Executive Director. Based in Singapore, Prof. Lim will lead the organization's growth and outreach efforts across Asia, guiding strategic vision, regional partnerships, and organizational development at a pivotal time for ocean literacy and environmental engagement.

A household name in science education and public engagement, Prof. Lim brings more than 30 years of leadership experience spanning academia, government-linked institutions, and international science networks. He most recently served as Chief Executive of the Science Centre Singapore, where he oversaw national efforts to promote STEM innovation and led the transformation of science learning into vibrant, community-driven experiences.

Prof. Lim also held leadership roles at the National University of Singapore for over two decades, including Vice Dean of the Faculty of Science, where he was instrumental in shaping interdisciplinary science curricula and advancing life sciences education. His influence extends beyond Singapore through board leadership positions with organizations such as the Asia Pacific Network of Science & Technology Centres and the Association of Science-Technology Centres (ASTC).

"Tit Meng is a visionary," said Mark Dalio, Founder and Executive Chairman, OceanX Education. "His ability to bridge science, education, public engagement, and cross-cultural collaboration is unmatched. We're excited to work with him to grow OceanX Education's impact in Asia and build a dynamic, inclusive future for ocean learning."

In his role as APAC Regional Executive Director, Prof. Lim will spearhead efforts to scale OceanX Education's footprint in the region, from establishing new programs that blend science, education, immersive storytelling, and public programming, to building institutional partnerships and long-term funding strategies. He will also oversee operations, organizational planning, and the expansion of OceanX Education's regional team.

"OceanX Education stands at the crossroads of science, media, and mission-driven innovation," said Prof. Lim. "To be part of building a movement that brings the ocean to life for learners across the region is deeply meaningful. I'm honored to help lead this next chapter."

This appointment marks a significant milestone in OceanX Education's global strategy, reinforcing its presence in Asia and commitment to developing the next wave of ocean leaders.

About OceanX

OceanX is a nonprofit working to unlock the ocean's sustainable potential. Through a dual focus on science and education, we're building a new paradigm where humanity and the ocean mutually thrive. Our approach is fueled by exploration, leveraging advanced research, multimedia educational programs, cross-sector partnerships, and advanced technology to help transform how people understand and value the ocean. Our work strives to fortify biodiversity and increase the sustainable use of ocean resources to help ensure the ocean remains a foundation for human wellbeing and potential. OceanX is a nonprofit operating program of Dalio Philanthropies.

