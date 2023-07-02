Odisha collects OGST, IGST settlement of Rs 1732.49 crore during June 2023

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 2 : Odisha has recorded a growth of 25.13 per cent with mop-up of OGST and IGST Settlement of Rs. 1732.49 Cr during June 2023.

As per the Commissionerate of CT and GST Government of Odisha, "The State has collected OGST and IGST Settlement to the tune of Rs 1732.49 Cr during June 2023 as against collection of Rs 1384.59 Cr during June 2022 recording a growth of 25.13 per cent."

The progressive collection to be retained by the State (OGST + IGST Settlement) till June 2023 stands at Rs 5661.97 Cr against a collection of Rs 4350.88 Cr till June 2022 recording a growth of 30.13 per cent, the statement said.

With regard to Gross GST collection (OGST+IGST+SGST+Cess), the State has recorded a collection of Rs 4379.97 Cr during June 2023 against a collection of Rs 3965.28 Cr over the corresponding period of June 2022 with a growth rate of 10.46 per cent.

The progressive Gross GST collection up to June 2023 stands at Rs 13813.44 Cr against a collection of Rs 12831.26 Cr up to June 2022 recording a growth rate of 7.65 per cent.

The collection under all Acts monitored by the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha including GST/ VAT/ Entry Tax / Profession Tax is Rs 2865.01 Cr during the month of June 2023 as against collection of Rs 2516.81 Cr during June 2022 with a growth rate of 13.84 per cent.

During June 2023, 18.79 lakh of waybills have been generated vis-a-vis 15.33 Lakh of waybills generated during June 2022 recording a growth of 22.56 per cent reflecting the buoyancy in the economic sector, officials said.

