Odisha Gets Rs 3.3 Lakh Crore Investment from Adani, Jindal, and Sangamam Power Under Utkarsh Scheme

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 31: In a game-changing move for Odisha's industrial and energy sectors, the Adani Group and Jindal Steel are leading the charge with massive investments, transforming the state's infrastructure and economy. The Adani Group has committed a monumental Rs2.3 trillion over the next five years, focusing on energy, infrastructure, and industrial projects. This includes ambitious plans for the power and cement sectors, as well as a massive expansion of Adani Ports to bolster logistics and connectivity, further positioning Odisha as a critical economic hub.

Meanwhile, Jindal Steel is making its own mark with a staggering Rs1 lakh crore investment. The company is ramping up production capacity at its steel plant, targeting 25 million tonnes to become the world's largest single-location steel facility. Jindal Steel is also leading the charge in green technologies, including the production of sustainable green steel and a groundbreaking expansion of its coal gasification plant.

Adding to this momentum, Sangamam Power has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Odisha for a groundbreaking Rs7,000 crore investment to establish a Pumped Storage Project. This revolutionary project will enhance energy storage capacity, improve grid stability, and play a pivotal role in the state's transition to renewable energy, marking a major step forward in Odisha's energy future.

Together, these monumental investments from Adani Group, Jindal Steel, and Sangamam Power will not only accelerate Odisha's industrial growth but also create thousands of jobs and significantly boost the state's economic and sustainable development. The combined efforts of these industry giants are set to reshape Odisha's future, making it one of India's most dynamic and forward-thinking regions.

