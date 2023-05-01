Odisha records highest-ever gross GST collection at Rs 5,035.74 cr during April 2023

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 1 : Odisha has recorded a gross GST collection of Rs 5,035.74 crore during April 2023 which is also the highest gross GST collection of all time.

Further, the collection to be retained by the state consisting of CGST and IGST settlement has recorded a growth of 40.43 per cent during April 2023 with the collection of Rs 2,359.17 crore as against collection of Rs 1,680 crore during April 2022, according to a statement from the Commissionerate of Commercial Taxes & Goods and Services Tax (CT & GST).

This growth is primarily on account of buoyancy in the services sector as well as growth in the trading sector.

It said the total collection from goods which are not subsumed under GST, which are petroleum products and liquor for human consumption, stands at Rs 264.42 crore during April 2023 as against Rs 232.92 crore during April 2022 with a growth rate of 13.52 per cent.

"The collection under all Acts monitored by the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha, including GST/ VAT/ Entry Tax / Profession Tax is Rs. 2661.92 Cr during the month of April 2023 as against collection of Rs 1,947.21 Cr during April '22 with a growth rate of 36.70 per cent," it added.

During April 2023, as many as 20.23 lakh of waybills have been generated vis-a-vis 17.57 lakh of waybills generated during April 2022 recording a growth of 15.12 per cent and reflecting the buoyancy in the economic sector.

