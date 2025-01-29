Odisha to establish exclusive industrial park for women and Special Cell in IPICOL: CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 29 : Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday announced that the state government will establish an exclusive industrial park for women and a Special Cell in Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL).

Odisha CM joined the Women's Business Leaders Round Table at Utkarsa Odisha-Make-In-Odisha Conclave-2025, which was held to foster women's empowerment in the state.

During the round table, CM Majhi stated that the state government has decided to establish an exclusive industrial park for women.

The CM said that the government has also decided to establish a Special Cell in IPICOL to provide assistance and opportunities for women-led businesses.

Odisha organised its flagship Global Investment Summit called Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 in Bhubaneswar.

The Government of Odisha aims to position itself as the anchor of the Purvodaya vision as well as a leading investment destination and industrial hub in India.

Earlier, talking to the reporters on the sidelines of the global summit, CM Majhi said that the state is poised to become a major industrial hub, adding that the state has received investment proposals worth three times its initial expectations.

As of January 28, the state had initially anticipated investments worth Rs 5 lakh crores, but the actual proposals exceeded this amount threefold.

The two-day event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 28th. The event will serve as a platform for industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to converge and discuss the opportunities Odisha offers as a preferred investment destination.

The conclave will host CEOs and leaders' roundtables, sectoral sessions, B2B meetings, and policy discussions, ensuring targeted engagement with investors across the globe.

In a post on the social media platform X today, CM added, "The 'Utkarsh Odisha Summit-2025' is helping to transform Odisha into the country's industrial hub. A total of 54 MoUs were signed on the first day and proposals for investment worth around Rs 4.5 lakh crore were received."

Tata Steel is planning to expand the capacity of its three existing plants, Neelachal Ispat Nigam, Kalinganagar, and Bhushan, according to the company's global CEO and managing director, T. V. Narendran.

Adani Group has committed to investing Rs 2.3 lakh crore in Odisha over the next five years across sectors such as power, cement, industrial parks, aluminium and city gas.

Karan Adani, MD, Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, met Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi and exchanged an MoU for investments in Odisha over the next five years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor