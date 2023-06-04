Odisha Train Accident: Adani Group to take responsibility for education of victims' families

The Adani Group's chairman Gautam Adani on Sunday announced that the Adani Group will take the responsibility of school education of children who have lost their parents in the tragic Odisha train accident in which over 270 people have died. In a tweet, Adani, who heads a conglomerate that spans ports to energy, commodities, airports and data centres, said it is a joint responsibility of all to support the victims and their families and give a better tomorrow to the children.

At least 288 people have been killed and over 1000 were injured in a horrific three-train collision. The crash involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train.

The crash saw one train ram so hard into the other that carriages were lifted high into the air, twisting and then smashing off the tracks. Another carriage had been tossed entirely onto its roof, crushing the passenger section. Over 3,400 passengers were travelling in two trains, according to railway officials.