Odissi Dance Guru Sruti Barua’s show Pratbimb enchanted Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 05:In a mesmerizing display of grace, poise, and artistic virtuosity, the annual Odissi dance performance Pratibimb, choreographed and performed by the esteemed Odissi dance guru Sruti Barua along with her talented disciples, captivated hundreds of spectators at the Bipin Chandra Pal Memorial Bhavan in New Delhi. This enchanting event celebrated the culmination of 22 years of NrityaNarta, the renowned Institute of Odissi Dance founded by Sruti Barua in New Delhi.

Pratibimb, meaning “Reflection,” beautifully symbolized the essence of the performance, reflecting the profound passion of Guru Sruti Barua and the unwavering dedication of her disciples to the classical art form of Odissi. This captivating display highlighted the deep connection between the Guru and her students, showcasing their shared commitment to preserving and promoting this revered tradition.

Justice Manju Goel, former judge of the Delhi High Court and Padmashree Nalini and Kamalini Ji, renowned Kathak maestros had the honour of lighting the lamp at the event.

The performance unfolded with a series of exquisitely choreographed pieces, each imbued with profound artistry and executed with impeccable precision. The dancers, aged 6 to 20, captivated the audience with their graceful movements, intricate footwork, and expressive storytelling, leaving a lasting impression of elegance and mastery.

The performance Swagatam Krishna was a heartfelt invocation to Lord Krishna, celebrating his divine presence and teachings through the grace of Odissi dance. Set to the tranquil Raaga Mohanam and Tisra Adi Taal, the piece, choreographed by Guru Sruti Barua, beautifully blended spirituality, devotion, and artistic expression. Mangalacharan, a traditional invocatory piece in Odissi dance, marked the auspicious beginning with Bhoomi Pranam, the invocation of Lord Ganesha, Sabha Pranam, and Trikhandi Pranam. Set to Raaga Yaman and Tala Chaturasra Ekatali, the composition by Pandit Bhubaneswar Mishra enhanced its spiritual essence. Choreographed by Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra and directed by Guru Sruti Barua, the performance exemplified devotion, grace, and tradition. The captivating Megh Pallavi, a pure dance sequence, celebrated the fusion of rhythm, melody, and movement, symbolizing the blossoming of intricate patterns in music and dance. Set in Raag Megh and Tala Jhampa, it evoked vivid imagery of spring’s renewal through graceful movements and rhythmic footwork. Composed by Shri Pradip Kumar Das and choreographed by Guru Ratikant Mohapatra, the performance, directed by Guru Sruti Barua, mesmerized the audience with its elegance and depth. Another performance, the captivating Batu Nritya, was a pure dance offering dedicated to Lord Batuka Bhairava, one of the 64 fierce aspects of Lord Shiva. Celebrating the structural beauty of Odissi, it highlighted the iconic bhangi postures and intricate rhythmic combinations, showcasing the dance’s sculptural elegance. Set in Raaga Mohana and Tala Ektali, the choreography by Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, under Ms. Sruti Barua's direction, beautifully captured the timeless devotion and precision of this classical piece. The next performance, Shree Hari Stotram, was a deeply devotional piece dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the eternal protector of the universe. The dancers brought this sacred hymn to life through graceful movements and expressive abhinaya, embodying sentiments of devotion, surrender, and reverence. Choreographed by Guru Sruti Barua, the performance captured the spiritual depth and lyrical beauty of the hymn, enveloping the audience in tranquillity and devotion. Another performance, the electrifying Dalkhai, a vibrant folk dance from Odisha's Sambalpur region, celebrated life and culture with energetic movements set to the beats of the dhol and mahuri. Adorned in colorful Sambalpuri attire, the dancers brought tales of love and joy to life. Choreographed by Ms. Sruti Barua, it was a spirited tribute to Odisha's rich traditions. Namami Shamishan, a devotional invocation to Lord Shiva, honored the formless and timeless Supreme Being with reverence and awe. Choreographed by Ms. Sruti Barua, the performance blended spirituality and artistry, creating a mesmerizing experience.

The highlight of the show was the performance by Odissi Dance Guru Sruti Barua on Saveri Pallavi. This pure dance piece, set in Raag Saveri, showcased her mastery of intricate rhythms and fluid movements, capturing the essence of love and longing with every delicate posture. Bringing to life the choreography of the legendary Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, Ms. Barua infused the performance with a profound emotional depth, connecting the audience to the divine through her artistry. Saveri Pallavi was not just a performance—it was a living testament to her dedication, devotion, and the timeless beauty of Odissi.

The performances by Odissi Dance Guru Sruti Barua and her disciples were a beautiful display of dedication, grace, and mastery of the Odissi dance form. Each piece reflected not only a technical brilliance but also a deep emotional connection to the divine and the rich cultural heritage of India. Through their graceful movements and expressive performances, they captivated the audience, showcasing the timeless beauty and spirituality of Odissi. Sruti Barua’s leadership and mentorship shone through, as her disciples brought her vision to life with elegance and precision. Together, they created a truly mesmerizing experience that honoured the essence of classical dance.

For more information visit: www.srutibarua.com

