Office&You Marks Milestone with Southeast Asia Expansion Reinventing Workwear for Women

New Delhi [India], December 24: Office & You (O&Y), the wave-making fashion brand from the house of Varija Lifestyles that has been changing the narrative around women's workwear in India, is excited to announce its expansion into Southeast Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand & Indonesia). For the brand reinventing workwear for women, this is a step towards empowering them across the region by offering them stylish, functional, and impressive workwear that supports their ambitions and success.

Office & You Announces Expansion, Bringing A New Era For Women In Leadership In Southeast Asia

The corporate landscape across Southeast Asia is not the same as a decade back. Women today are no longer confined to traditional roles—they are breaking barriers, leading industries, and shattering glass ceilings. Unfortunately, the fashion industry has not kept up with the pace of this transformation. While workwear options for men are retailed in every nook and corner, women still are inhibited by the limited and monotonous available options. This is where O&Y steps in.

“We realised that while women in Southeast Asia are redefining what success looks like, their workwear options have often been limited to traditional, uncomfortable, and unreflective choices”, says Varija Bajaj, a renowned Indian fashion designer and founder of Office & You. “Our goal is to give every woman the confidence to walk into a room and command respect without compromising on style or comfort. Workwear for women until now has been either stylish or functional. With our goal of never having to compromise, we have brought the two together,” Varija Bajaj adds. “We juxtaposed our creations with the lives of today's ambitious women—from presenting in a boardroom, running a meeting, to closing deals. With over two decades of experience, we have mastered the techniques of skin colour balance and figure corrections through garment construction and technical textiles. We want to bring this immense learning to South East Asian women now.”

Bringing Empowerment Through Fashion to the Table

Imagine as a corporate leader meeting the board of directors and confidence hitting the floor because your clothes decided to look shabby. Enter O&Y's workwear, a powerful tool for women to feel confident and ready to take on the world. It blends sophisticated, timeless designs with the modern functionality that today's ambitious women require. From the classic pencil skirt reimagined in luxurious fabric to the first-of-its-kind corporate/formal saree line that marries contemporary prints with traditional elegance, O&Y ensures that women feel uninhibited and stylish, no matter the occasion.

“As women continue to break boundaries in the workplace, they deserve clothing that reflects their strength and versatility”, says Akhil Kumar Srivastava, Chairman of SBM Bharti Services, a strategic partner at Office & You South East Asia. “We are thrilled to bring O&Y to Southeast Asia, where the demand for fashion that fortifies women is growing rapidly. I believe our offerings will resonate deeply with women here who value both quality and style,” adds Srivastava

Office & You has been built on non-negotiable values of quality, innovation, and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction. These ethics have been central to the brand's growth and success in its home country, and O&Y is ready to bring this same level of excellence to the Southeast Asian market.

