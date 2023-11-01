Oil marketing companies raise prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders

New Delhi [India], November 1 : In a move that is set to impact businesses and consumers, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced an increase in the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders.

Effective from November 1, the retail price of the 19 Kg commercial LPG gas cylinder in Delhi will see a hike of Rs 101, bringing the new rate to Rs 1833 per cylinder, according to official sources.

This price revision follows a previous increase that occurred on October 1, when public sector OMCs raised the price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 209.

As a result of this adjustment, the updated price in Delhi stands at Rs 1731.50, compared to the previous month's rate of Rs 1522.50.

Similar increases were observed in other major cities, with Kolkata witnessing a hike to Rs 1839.50, Mumbai to Rs 1684.00, and Chennai to Rs 1898.00 for a 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinder.

The rise in prices has left business owners, particularly shopkeepers and restaurateurs deeply concerned. Inflation has been an ongoing issue, and the additional increase in the price of commercial LPG cylinders only adds to their worries.

Shopkeepers are now urging the government to take measures to control inflation and ease the financial burden on small businesses.

Monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders occur on the first day of each month, in line with government regulations and market dynamics.

In August, OMCs had taken the opposite approach, slashing the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 99.75, offering some relief to businesses and consumers.

The increase in commercial LPG gas cylinder prices comes as a challenge for businesses already grappling with inflation, and it emphasizes the need for policy actions to stabilize prices and support small enterprises during these trying times.

