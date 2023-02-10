OK Play India 9m FY23 revenues doubled, turnaround at net profit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: OK Play India Limited (BSE Code – 526415), engaged in the business of manufacturing Toys, School furniture, and outdoor play equipment, has announced its unaudited Financial Results for the Q3 & 9M FY23.

Key Financials at a Glance:

For Q3FY23:

Revenues at ₹ 47 crore; up 72.29%

EBITDA at ₹ 7 crore; up 198.47%

EBITDA Margin 24.89% Vs 14.37%

Turnaround at PAT reported a net profit of ₹ 48 crore

PAT Margin at 9.53% and EPS at ₹34 (₹-1.18)

For 9MFY23:

Revenues at ₹ 32 crore; up 113.62%

₹ EBITDA at ₹ ₹ 77 crore; up 327.20%

₹ EBITDA margin at 17.74% Vs 8.87%

PAT at ₹ 7 lakhs Vs Loss of ₹ 14,17 crore

EPS at ₹04

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Rajan Handa, Managing Director of OK Play India Limited said, “Post the Covid pandemic, the business has bounced back and we are witnessing robust growth in all our verticals. The positive policies of our government in the toys sector have helped in increased demand for quality products not only for the domestic market but also for exports. The CV market is also on a growth trajectory and the numbers are captured in our results.”

