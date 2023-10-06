Okinawa keen in setting up e-vehicle plant in Gujarat, seeks state's support

New Delhi [India], October 6 : Founder and Managing Director of e-vehicle manufacturing company Okinawa, Jitendra Sharma, met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel here in the national capital on Friday, as part of a one-to-one meeting. The Okinawa founder said that he is keen for an e-vehicle manufacturing plant with the active support of the Gujarat government given that the state has encouraging policies.

He said in the meeting that Gujarat is known as a policy-driven state and is attracting manufacturers of e-vehicles especially because of its e-vehicle policy.

During the course of the meeting, the chief minister, as per a CMO statement, invited the company to collaborate in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit towards setting up an Okinawa plant in his state.

As per the CMO statement, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also said during the meeting that it is now time to shift towards clean energy.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024 is set to commence with a 'curtain raiser' event in New Delhi on October 6.

This tenth edition of the summit is expected to mark a significant milestone in Gujarat's journey from being a 'preferred investment destination' to a 'Gateway to the future' in shaping the vision of New India, stated a release earlier.

Gujarat CM is taking part in the New Delhi roadshow, and meeting prominent industrialists. The CM will also meet Heads of Missions in the presence of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Addressing the industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FICCI) National Executive Committee Meeting (NECM) on Thursday, the Gujarat Chief Minister said his state is determined to play a major role in making the country an USD 5 trillion economy and added that the state aims to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030.

The Chief Minister further stated that Gujarat accounts for 6 per cent of India's geographical area but contributes 8 per cent to the GDP; 18 per cent to industrial output, and 30 per cent share of exports.

