Ola launches Prime Plus and promises no cancellations

Ola Cabs is testing a new premium service called ‘Prime Plus’ with select customers in Bengaluru, co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said on May 28. It promises no cancellations or operations issues.He tweeted: “Testing out a new premium service by @Olacabs! Prime Plus: Best drivers, top cars, no cancellations or operational hassles. Will go live for select customers in Bangalore today. Do try it out. I’ll be using it frequently and will share my experiences here on Twitter.

He also attached a screenshot showing the Prime Plus option for selection on the Ola app, and said he will share his experiences on Twitter.Earlier this year in January, Ola laid of 200 employees from its tech and product teams as part of a restructuring exercise. The employees who have been let go are from Ola Cabs, Ola Electric and Ola Financial Services verticals, as per a report by Inc42