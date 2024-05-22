Ola migrates all workload from Microsoft Azure to own Cloud amid LinkedIn saga

New Delhi, May 22 Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal on Wednesday said the ride-hailing platform's entire workload has now been shifted from Microsoft Azure cloud service to his own Cloud 'Krutrim'.

This comes after Aggarwal had a frustrating experience with the Microsoft-owned professional network LinkedIn.

"Done. As committed, Azure spend is now 0. All workloads on @Krutrim cloud. Within a week," Aggarwal wrote on X.

Earlier this month, LinkedIn deleted his posts without notifying him. Then, in a blogpost, the founder said, "Since LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft and Ola is a big customer of Azure, we’ve decided to move our entire workload out of Azure to our own Krutrim cloud within the next week".

He had criticised LinkedIn, saying their AI tool was imposing a political ideology on Indian users which is "unsafe and sinister".

Aggarwal, in his post, also mentioned that he will help other developers exit and move to "our own Indian stack".

"More than 2,500 devs have signed up!! Will be working with everyone to get onto our cloud services over the coming weeks," he wrote.

The saga began when Ola founder took to X to share his thoughts on gender pronouns, with a post on "pronoun illness". In the response, the LinkedIn bot used "they" and "their" to address Aggarwal.

He said in his post that regarding gender inclusivity, “We don’t need lectures from western companies on how to be inclusive”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor