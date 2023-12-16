Old but Gold: Shahana's Heartfelt Tribute to Retro Bollywood Songs

The Media People

New Delhi [India], December 16: In an era dominated by modern beats and digital rhythms, a young and talented singer is continuing to explore Indian music genres in her amazing musical journey which started a few years back from her childhood.

Shahana Shome, who has rendered ghazal classics like "Mohabbat karne waale kam na honge", "Yun Sajaa Chand", and sang for social causes like "Save the Girl child" and "Education for the underprivileged", is now turning her attention to the golden melodies of yesteryears. She has come up with her new series Old But Gold on her official YouTube Channel - 'Shahana's Music'.

'Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye' is her latest offering to mark the occasion of Salil Chowdhury's birthday which was on 19 November. Salil Chowdhury remains one of our most popular music composers, whose birth centenary year starts from Nov 19th next year. Through this song, Shahana has paid homage to the magical duo of Salil Chowdhury and Mukesh.

Generation z, with information at their fingertips, is known for their eclectic taste. Shahana has a soft corner for the Indian musical heritage and is now embarking on a heartfelt tribute to the timeless allure of retro Bollywood songs that have left an indelible mark on the Indian music landscape.

From the soulful melodies of Lata Mangeshkar, Jaydev, Salil Chowdhury, Mukesh, Hemant Kumar, Mohammad Rafi to the vibrant energy of Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle, R.D Burman and so many more, these iconic voices and the melodies they brought to life are experiencing a renaissance among the younger generation. In an age of remixes and remakes, Gen Z is taking a different approach, choosing to pay homage to the original compositions that defined our golden era of music.

As Shahana says, "The tribute is not just about reliving the past; it's my genuine acknowledgment of the artistic brilliance that shaped Bollywood music over a few decades in the last century and continues to influence contemporary sounds and singers. Connecting to our roots is important and very enriching. My sincere endeavour is to be able to carry forward the mesmerising musical legacy of my country".

The fusion of old-world charm with modern expressions is creating a harmonious bridge between the past and the present, proving that the soulful tunes of yesteryears will always have a special place in the hearts of those who seek the beauty of timeless music.

