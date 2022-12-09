Om Jewellers wins 'Best Facebook Campaign' at Digital Dragon Awards

Om Jewellers, one of the most popular and trusted jewellery brands in Mumbai, has won the 'Best Facebook Campaign' award at the Digital Dragon Awards event that took place recently.

"This award means a lot to us because we've worked really hard to create a digital asset that connects with the audience," Narendra Jakhia, Chairman of Om Jewellers, said ecstatically. "We focused on bringing new ideas to the online space, dared to be inventive and it has been well-rewarded," he added.

Along with vibrant festive campaigns and dynamic social media content, Om jewellers focused on Facebook Live sessions. Though this form of broadcasting is quite popular, there were never seen before elements that helped the sessions standout.

With a variety of categorized jewellery on display, essential information, product and price details, and a presentation style that's interactive and engaging, Om Jewellers was able to take the experience of the showroom to people's homes, and phones.

"We ensured that the sessions were held late in the afternoon so that we can cater to homemakers. This not only gave us good viewership, but also gave us a great retention value which I am sure shall translate into sales in the near future," opined Jakhia.

The impact of having inventive Live sessions was seen almost instantly, and the numbers grew exponentially with each passing day. An unprecedented rise in the number of Views, Likes, Shares and Reactions was recorded, and it also helped the brand create a buzz around other campaigns and new launches as well.

"It's delightful to see your work yield such fruits. For us it's a motivating factor. This award has helped us raise the bar, and we are eager to explore more ideas, implement them and bring great value to people associated with us," Jakhia concluded.

Om Jewellers has 3 showrooms spread across Mumbai and Thane. You can explore the Borivali showroom in the suburban region, while the one at Bandra is specifically for DeBeers Forevermark diamond collections. People residing in and around Thane district can explore the Mulund showroom.

You can have a glance at Om Jewellers' jewelmine by visiting:

