Oman Air elevates cargo connectivity: Launches freighter service linking Hyderabad and Muscat

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 14 : Oman Air inaugurated its maiden freighter service from GMR Hyderabad International Airport, marking a crucial link between Hyderabad and Muscat.

According to a press release, the airline's first Boeing B737-800BCF, dedicated to freight services, will operate two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays, departing from Hyderabad at 2 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

With a one-way capacity of 22 metric tons, the freighter is set to contribute an additional weekly capacity of 88 metric tons from Hyderabad Airport.

This move is expected to enhance the export of pharmaceuticals and hatching egg shipments from the city, fortifying trade ties between the two regions.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, emphasizing the significance of the Oman Air freighter services in linking diverse industries and the thriving market within Hyderabad.

Panicker said, "The Oman Air freighter services from Hyderabad Airport will not only link our diverse industries and the thriving market within the city but will also provide opportunities for the businesses in the surrounding region's access to the global market".

He added, "As global cargo demand continues to grow, we have emphasized and developed infrastructure and innovative capabilities, digital solutions, and added multiple value additions. We look forward to adding more cargo routes in the coming years."

The introduction of this freighter service is particularly timely, considering Oman's substantial import demand for hatching eggs from India.

Oman Air anticipates a notable increase in hatching egg exports from Hyderabad, leveraging the city's extensive hatchery infrastructure.

The new connectivity is also poised to boost pharmaceutical exports, with Muscat serving as a transhipment base for further reach into the US and Europe.

Furthermore, the Middle East's significant demand for fruits and vegetables is expected to receive a boost with the new freighter service.

This will enhance exports from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to the Middle East, creating new avenues for agricultural trade.

GMR Hyderabad Airport Cargo, known for serving a diverse range of industries, including pharma, perishables, engineering, automobile, aerospace, and leather, is well-connected to major cargo hubs in India and international destinations like Frankfurt, Istanbul, Dubai, Doha, and Hong Kong.

The launch of Oman Air's freighter service reinforces the airport's position as a crucial player in the global air cargo network.

