Omega Hospitals acquires majority stake in Surat based 170 bed, JMX hospitals

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 14: In a significant move, Omega Hospitals, India's second largest Oncology chain, has acquired a majority stake JMX Comprehensive Cancer Care & JMX Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Surat, Gujarat.

Backed by a recent strategic investment from Morgan Stanley, one of the world's most reputed private equity firms, Omega Hospitals, is expanding aggressively to become a pan-India chain of oncology and multi-specialty hospitals. This financial backing underscores the trust of global investors in Omega's clinical outcomes, growth vision, and strong leadership in healthcare innovation.

Omega is investing in JMX hospitals to comprehensively upgrade its infrastructure, equipment and other areas to provide highest quality services in Surat. Omega is also investing in

* New CT machine

* AI-powered LINAC for precision-guided radiation therapy

* Expanded Critical Care Services with ECMO life support systems

Omega Hospitals is recognized as a leader in oncology with deep expertise in organ-specific cancer care, advanced diagnostics, molecular oncology, immunotherapy, and surgical oncology. It has earned national and global acclaim for combining clinical excellence with compassion, treating thousands of complex cases with outcomes comparable to international cancer centers. The use of cutting-edge technology, AI integration, and customized treatment protocols places Omega in a league of its own.

Dr. Ch Mohana Vamsy, Chairman of Omega Hospitals "Omega is driven by the mission to make world-class healthcare accessible and affordable for every Indian. With the support of Morgan Stanley, we are not only bringing global technologies to India but also building centers of excellence that rival the best cancer institutions worldwide. Our collaboration with JMX hospitals aligns perfectly with this vision, and we are committed to delivering the highest quality of care to the people of Gujarat."

The integration with Omega will enable rapid technology adoption, advanced clinical training, infrastructure upgrades, and service diversification across Cancer care and Super specialty care.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor