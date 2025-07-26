OMG Face of the Year Season 3 Returns: Bigger, Brighter, and More Glamorous Than Ever!

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26: All eyes are on OMG Face of the Year, as it returns for its third seasonbolder, brighter, and bigger than ever before! Touted as India's most awaited digital talent hunt, this season has truly raised the bar, both in scale and impact.

A visionary initiative by Parimal Mehhta, OMG Face of the Year has quickly evolved into a powerful platform for India's youth to showcase not just beauty, but personality, confidence, and raw talent. This year saw thousands of participants from across the country come forward with dreams in their eyes and talent in their stride, vying for the coveted title.

"Every season we try to push the boundariesand this year, we wanted to make OMG not just a contest, but a true celebration of creativity and identity," says Parimal Mehhta, Founder and Curator of OMG Face of the Year. "We're proud to give India's young talent a stage that not only recognises them, but also elevates them into the world of fashion and entertainment."

What makes OMG Season 3 even more special?

For the first time ever, hairstylists were invited to compete for the title of Streax Professional Hairstyle Icon of the Year, opening doors to creative professionals who shape the fashion and beauty world behind the scenes.

As always, the show boasts of an illustrious jury panelSini Shetty, actress and youth icon, is joined by Rohit Khandelwal, model and actor best known for being the first Indian to win Mr. World; Shivam Kajjuria, celebrated fashion content creator and influencer; and representatives from leading brand sponsors. Together, this dynamic jury brings unmatched credibility and a fresh perspective to the judging table.

Adding to the glamour, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani will shoot an exclusive editorial with the Top 20 finalists, turning the spotlight on fresh faces destined for fame.

This season also sees the most enthusiastic brand participation yet, with Streax Professional and D'Cot by Donear joining as key sponsorsunderscoring the show's growing influence and credibility in the fashion and beauty industry.

The grand finale is scheduled for 31st July at the picturesque The Resort, Mumbai, promising a dazzling evening of fashion, flair, and future stars. And for those who can't make it to the venue, the entire journey of OMG Face of the Year will soon be available to stream on a leading OTT platformannouncement coming soon!

Powering the Dream: Brand Partners Who Make It Possible

This season shines brighter with the support of top-tier brand partners. Title Sponsor Streax Professional leads the way with its creative vision and credibility. The Resort, Mumbai sets the perfect stage for the grand finale, while D'Cot by Donear brings a bold, style-driven edge to the event.

Completing the experience are collaborators who bring the show to lifeEva Flotter by Action Plus as Footwear Partner, The Tea Culture of the World as Refreshment Partner, and Radio City as Radio Partner. Svar Gems adds sparkle as Crown & Trophy Partner, while Mid Day boosts reach as Print Partner. 1664 Blanc sets the mood as Happiness Partner, with Frizzano Sparkling Wine as Celebration Partner. Bright Outdoor amplifies the buzz as our Outdoor Media Partner. PADM by Roopa as Fragrance Partner, Occasions Dry Fruits as Premium Nourishment Partner, and House of Samsara completes the experience as a Signature Sip Partner. Horra Luxury brings style as Accessory Partner, and Woodburns Contemporary Indian Whisky adds its bold character as Spirit Partner. Six Brothers Mahura completes the journey as Exquisite Experience Partner together, these brands set the stage for a night where glamour meets talent in its most dazzling form.

Get ready for a season that's not just about facesit's about fearless talent, fashion-forward moments, and the future of India's creative youth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor