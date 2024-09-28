OMRON Healthcare India Highlights Doctors' Crucial Role in Raising Awareness About Home Monitoring of BP and ECG for Effective Cardiac Health

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 28: OMRON Healthcare India highlighted the crucial role that doctors play in strengthening awareness about home blood pressure, and ECG monitoring (especially to detect Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) which is a type of arrhythmia that is considered risky and is one of the causes of stroke) for effective cardiac health management.

India has more than 220 million people who suffer from high blood pressure, but a WHO study showed that only 15% of them receive treatment and 5% of them use a digital BP monitor[1]. This implies that most of them are either unaware of their condition, or they are not going for proper treatment. India Heart Study 2020 also indicates that home monitoring of blood pressure should be the preferred method for diagnosing white coat and mask hypertension. The study showed that 23.7% participants had white-coat hypertension (WCH) and while another 18.2% had masked hypertension[2].

"Recognizing the significant influence doctors have on patient behaviour and treatment adherence, OMRON aims to equip healthcare providers with the latest advancements in home blood pressure, and ECG (especially for AFib) monitoring technology. Empowered with right sources and knowledge to support and advocate home monitoring with high quality devices, I believe doctors can contribute more towards reducing the nation's cardiovascular disease (CVD) burden. The company's initiatives highlight the need for doctors to encourage patients to incorporate regular at-home checks into their routine care. This is particularly crucial given the increasing incidence of heart disorders among young individuals," says Tetsuya Yamada, Managing Director, OMRON Healthcare India.

OMRON Healthcare has been at the forefront of hypertension management for almost half a century, pioneering innovative solutions to tackle this silent threat. However, as time has advanced, OMRON has come to realize the necessity of expanding its scope beyond hypertension.

The company now has an innovative line-up of blood pressure monitoring devices that provide accurate readings of not only blood pressure but also ECG, especially to detect Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) which are important factors in ensuring heart health. "Stroke risk is 3.4 times higher with hypertension, but it is 5 times higher with AFib[3], and so if one has AFib frequently, it may lead to a stroke in the near future. This signifies that monitoring blood pressure, ECG (especially for AFib) at home and keeping the doctor informed is crucial for the early management of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular health conditions. Most OMRON devices are connected in nature so it's easy to keep the doctors informed real time," added Tetsuya.

As OMRON Healthcare moves forward in its mission "Going for Zero", aiming to reduce cardiac events and promote proactive health monitoring practices, the company remains committed to working with organizations to drive positive change in hypertension management. The organization has been actively leveraging its own platforms and association with industry bodies like Indian Society of Hypertension over the years to highlight the critical role of healthcare professionals in actively promoting and encouraging patients to incorporate regular home blood pressure, ECG and AFib monitoring into their daily healthcare routines, emphasizing its importance for effective heart health.

Also, the company strives to expand its measures beyond metropolitan areas to smaller cities and rural regions, where the need for cardiovascular solutions is equally pressing. By leveraging digital tools, OMRON aims to bring its innovative devices to more parts of the country, increasing awareness and access.

Its three-pronged strategy includes geographical expansion, product diversification, and technological advancements to enhance its product offerings. This approach is essential for increasing the affordability and accessibility of cardiovascular monitoring solutions, ultimately transforming heart health management across India.

Committed to advance health and empower people worldwide to live life to the fullest, OMRON Healthcare is a global leader in the field of clinically proven, innovative medical equipment for home health monitoring and treatment.

Aiming to realize its vision "Going for Zero, Preventive Care for the Health of Society", the company develops products and services for cardiovascular condition management, remote patient monitoring, respiratory care, and pain therapy devices. These help healthcare professionals and patients to reduce cerebro-cardiovascular events, aggravation of respiratory diseases and restrictions due to chronic pain.

With well over 350 million units sold globally*, OMRON provides the world's most recommended blood pressure monitors by healthcare professionals**. Throughout its history, OMRON Healthcare has been striving to improve lives and contribute to a better society by developing innovations that help people prevent, treat, and manage their medical conditions and provides products and services in over 130 countries***.

OMRON Healthcare Group is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Established in 2010, OMRON Healthcare India has established itself as a key player in the health monitoring segment in the country providing high-quality blood pressure monitors, respiratory therapy devices, body composition monitors, digital thermometers, pain management devices, etc.

To learn more, please visit:

www.omronhealthcare-ap.com/in.

www.omronbrandshop.com/.

Global: healthcare.omron.com.

* Cumulative sales of home-use digital blood pressure monitors worldwide. (as of May 2023)

**1 Frost & Sullivan Survey, Blood pressure clinician perception tracker surveys. (November 25, 2019, and U.S. News Staff 2020, U.S. News & World Report, accessed June 9, 2020)

** 2 Kantar Health. Survey with cardiologists. (2019)

*** Number of the countries where OMRON products and/or services are available (as of March 2023)

