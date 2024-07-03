On 14th July, in Rajkot, the Growth Circle organization is hosting the inaugural Business Motivation Seminar

Renowned international speaker and corporate trainer Mr. Sonu Sharma will provide inspiring guidance on the topic “Vision to Victory”, along with compelling anecdotes from successful individuals.

This seminar aims to be highly informative and motivational for those aspiring to succeed in business, industry, as well as personal and professional development.

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], July 3: The Growth Circle organization, led by well-known Surat-based entrepreneur Mr. Anil Jetwani, was established in June 2022. It includes co-founders Mr. Sunil Chhaporkar and Mr. Tejash Modi. Focusing on team development, they have created an influential circle centered around similar ideologies, aiding personal and professional growth. This organization operates on a distinctive model, potentially creating more income sources and enhancing primary revenue streams.

In Rajkot, this event organized by Growth Circle will also feature Elegant Overseas as a partner, active in Rajkot since 2001. Ms. Anita John manages as Academic Managing Director, while Mr. Lawrence William oversees operations as Managing Director. Elegant Overseas offers guidance on candidate profiling, document requirements, study programs, university selection, spoken English, IELTS, PTE, SAT, GRE coaching, French coaching, visa application, travel, forex management, transparent admission processes, pre-departure guidance, funding advice, and more. They have a head office in Rajkot and a branch office in Surat.

