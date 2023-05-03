On completion of 100 years, Tiger Corporation soon to launch new products in May

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], May 3 (/NewsVoir): Tiger India Private Limited (TIPL), the Indian subsidiary of Japanese vacuum insulation technology pioneer Tiger Corporation, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in February 2023, has added two new models and two new colour models to its own sales line-up of vacuum insulated stainless steel bottle, which will be available at leading mass retailers, retail shops and EC platforms nationwide from May 2023.

With increasing hygiene awareness around the world, antibacterial products are attracting attention, and since November 2020 the company has been expanding its range of products with an antibacterial processing scene. The MKA-K and MCT-K models to be launched at this time also feature a new antimicrobial finish on the outside of the body, improving hygiene specifications. By applying antimicrobial treatment to the parts that come into direct contact with the hands, the new models can be used with peace of mind during daily outings and outdoor activities. In addition, the inner surface of the bottle has been treated with Super Clean Plus, an electrolytic polishing technology that prevents stains and odours from sticking to the bottle and is newly added the BioGuard+ series to our unique hygienic specifications.

The MKA-K features a one-push mug that is ergonomically designed for maximum drinking comfort. The structure has been carefully reviewed from our previous products to achieve an even more comfortable drinking experience.

The MCT-K model has a one-push bottle opener that automatically locks when the lid is closed. This prevents the lid from opening in a carrying bag and spilling the drink from the bottle.

Since its launch in May last year, the MTA-T series of vacuum-insulated carbonated bottles has been well received by many customers for its ability to safely carry carbonated drinks while maintaining their delicious taste, and now two new colours, 'Egret White' and 'Lake Blue', have been added to the popular series.

The MTA-T is equipped with a "carbonation venting mechsm" and a "safety valve", which makes it possible to carry carbonated beverages. The Bubble Logic, our unique carbonated beverage container with MTA-T 'carbonation venting mechsm' and 'safety valve', makes it possible to carry carbonated beverages in the bottle. The inner surface of the bottle is treated with our unique Super Clean Plus process, which reduces the unevenness of the bottle's inner surface and prevents the carbonation from the evaporation compared to those without the process. (According to our research).

In addition, four additional colours - Lilac, Lime, Koala and Moss Forest - have been added to the MCZ-S series, which was launched in autumn 2021 and has been well received. Please enjoy the new colour variations.

For more information on the above new products, please visit our website: www.tiger-corporation.com/en/ind/.

Over its 100-year history, Tiger Vacuum Flasks and Vacuum Insulated Bottles have evolved in function and design based on health, human rights, and environmentally friendly manufacturing. We will continue to offer a sustainable, safe, and secure lifestyle to the people of India through the sale of highly reliable and creative Tiger products.

