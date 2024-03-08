On International Women's Day 2024 Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages completes its multi-state initiative of empowering 25,000 women

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 8: On the occasion of International Women's Day 2024, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), one of India's leading FMCG companies, has announced the successful completion of its multi-state women's empowerment initiative to provide financial and digital literacy training to 25,000 women. This monumental achievement marks a significant leap forward in narrowing the gender divide in financial inclusion and digital adoption, resonating with HCCB's pledge for women's empowerment announced in August of last year.

The initiative was conducted in partnership with the Y4D foundation. Spanning across the diverse landscape of 12 Indian states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, and Odisha, the program adopted a dynamic classroom-based methodology. It was designed to cater to the varied needs, interests, and proficiency levels of women from different backgrounds, enabling them to harness the power of finance and technology.

The curriculum was designed to cover a broad spectrum of vital skills crucial for thriving in the new economy. From the fundamentals of banking and account setup to navigating the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), from savvy investment strategies to leveraging online banking, the program also spotlighted government initiatives aimed at supporting women such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Sukanya Sam Riddhi Yojana, and Nari Shakti. The digital literacy component was equally comprehensive, encompassing Mobile Banking, Digital Market Linkage, and Cyber Security. Thus, paving the way for participants to secure a robust livelihood and contribute significantly to household economics.

The interactive sessions, conducted in local languages ensured an engaging learning experience, bolstered by the provision of summary booklets, pre-recorded lectures, and the awarding of completion certificates. This personalized approach guaranteed that participants could grasp and retain the knowledge imparted effectively.

Reflecting on this significant milestone, Mr. Himanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability Officer, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, said, " As we celebrate International Women's Day 2024, we are proud to announce the successful empowerment of 25,000 women across the country. This initiative is a testament to our dedication to creating impactful changes within our communities. By enabling these women to take control of their financial and digital lives, we're not just honoring their potential; we're investing in the prosperity of their families, their communities, and ultimately, our nation. This aligns with our ethos and the government's vision for a women-led development narrative, showcasing the pivotal role of technology in driving inclusivity and positive societal transformation."

Mr. Praful Nikam, President of Y4D Foundation expressing his gratitude, said, "At Y4D Foundation, our mission is to empower individuals and communities through education and skill development. The Women Empowerment Program with HCCB has been a testament to the strength of partnerships in driving positive change. Together, we have equipped women to take control of their financial futures and harness the opportunities presented by the digital revolution."

One of the beneficiaries of the program from Karnataka, Ms. Naziya Banu, said, "Before I joined the program, I was not aware about any government schemes for my daughter's future. I used to save money the traditional way, without any specific plan. But through this training, I learned about the 'Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana' and its benefits. Now, I have opened an account under this scheme, and I save money for my daughter's future every month. I'm grateful to HCCB for providing training that's relevant and helpful for us women. This support has made a big difference in my life."

Another beneficiary of the program from Odisha, Ms. Liza Nayak, said, "I was the first in my family to get a corporate job, but we faced lifelong struggles with poverty and had no savings. Saving 3000 rupees a month didn't help much because I didn't know about investments. After a financial literacy session, I understood the importance of smart investments. Now, I'm determined to shift to better, high-return options and have also invested in health insurance. I'm excited about more community sessions to help others understand the value of long-term investments. Thanks to HCCB and Y4D Foundation for this insightful program."

HCCB remains steadfast in its commtiment to champion initiatives that foster inclusive growth. Alongside the significant achievement of empowering 25,000 women, the company is also advancing sales and marketing upskilling for youth, 'campus to corporate' programs for students, and broad community initiatives that have already benefited over 700,000 individuals

HCCB was incorporated on 14th February 1997. Since then, HCCB has come a long way in being able to serve over 23 lakh retailers, ~2,300 distributors, and 5,000+ employees. 2,50,000 farmers grow the agricultural produce that HCCB uses in making its products. The company is headquartered in Bangalore and its operations are spread in 12 states, and 236 districts in South and West India. Through its 13 factories spread across India, it manufactures and sells 37 different products across 8 categories. Its products include some of India's most loved beverages - Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Sprite, Minute Maid, Maaza, SmartWater, Kinley, Limca, Fanta, and a lot more.

