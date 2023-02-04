On This ‘WORLD CANCER DAY’: 8 Best Oncologists Share Their Advice on Increasing Risks of Cancer

New Delhi (India), February 4: Every year on February 4th, World Cancer Day is observed to raise awareness about the disease and its prevention. Cancer is the leading cause of death worldwide, taking millions of lives each year. Prevention, early detection, and screening are three of the most important aspects of cancer treatment that can help save lives. Here are some of the best oncologists’ cancer suggestions on cancer.

Dr. Viral Patel, MBBS, DNB, MCh (Gynecological Oncology), European Society of Gynecological Oncology Certified, Consultant Gynecological Oncologist, HCG Cancer Centre, Ahmedabad An excellent cancer care outcome has been made possible by organ-based sub-specialization. Gynecologic cancers represent one of the most common cancers among Indian women. Additionally, there are many young women diagnosed with cancer who seek conception. Hence, Specialization in Gynecological cancer is most important. Experts in Gynecologic cancer can make a significant difference in cancer treatment and the outcome of the disease. All women should have cervical cancer screening every three years. HPV Vaccination can prevent cervical cancer in more than 90% of cases. I urge all girls to get vaccinated against it. Today, Robotic surgery offers a better survival outcome in uterine cancer with fewer surgical complications. “Give up is not an option, TOGETHER we can beat cancer.

Dr. Amish Vora, MBBS, MD, DNB, DM- Medical Oncology, HOPE Oncology Clinic, New Delhi With increasing Cancer incidence and newer expensive medicines getting approved, Gap in Cancer Care is widening. Newer medicines are very expensive and only a few can afford them. If every patient is told that the second best option also is effective and can equally help to cure their Cancer, the financial burden will reduce, and the Gap in Cancer Care would reduce. This knowledge requires to be disseminated at a mass level and by all treating oncologists.

This requires constant dialogue with the patient and with 100% Empathy. Fight Cancer with HOPE!!

Dr. Shakti Singh Deora, Secretary, Asian Head Neck Cancer Foundation, Director & Senior Consultant Institute of Head Neck cancer and reconstructive surgery, Northwest Cancer Hospital, Ahmedabad On the occasion of World Cancer Day, Dr. Shakti Singh Deora draws attention to the increasing prevalence of oral cancer among the youth of our country. The theme of the UICC, under which this World Cancer Day is celebrated, is “Closing the Gap.” The Asian Head and Neck Cancer Foundation is one of the few non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in India that has focused solely on head and neck cancer in the last five years. The team is providing cancer care services in rural parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat to close the gap between the general public and cancer care providers. The AHNCF team emphasizes prevention and early detection as the key treatments for oral and neck cancers.

Dr. Prashant Kumbhaj, Associate Professor, Medical Oncology Department, Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and hospital, Jaipur 4th Feb world cancer day Between 30-50% of all cancer cases are preventable Ways to prevent cancer, Cancer awareness, Food –Fruits and vegetables, Whole grains, diet-no refined grains, Dark and colorful vegetables and fruits, No meat, No Alcohol, no tobacco, Vaccination– Hepatitis b vaccine, HPV vaccine, Exercise and Yoga, Healthy weight and Physically active life, Cancer Screening, Awareness and prevention of environmental pollution.

Dr. Shubha Sinha, MBBS, MS (GEN SURGERY), FAIS, PDCR, Fellowship in breast cancer, ESSO Certified Oncoplastic surgeon, Consultant Breast Surgeon, Apollo CBCC, Ahmedabad Throughout their lifetime, 1 in 28 Indian women is predicted to develop breast cancer. Therefore, self-examination of the breasts is crucial for the early detection of breast cancer. 60% of breast cancer cases in India are still diagnosed at an advanced stage! All women over the age of 20 should examine their breasts every month. Know your normal so that if there is any change in any month, you can report it to your doctor on time! Men should also do a self-breast examination, especially if they have a family history of breast cancer or fall into a high-risk category. If you have breasts, you need to examine them! Breast Cancer Awareness! Early detection is the best protection!

Dr. BhavinVadodariya, MBBS, MS (General Surgery), DNB (Surgical Oncology), Consultant Head & Neck Surgical Oncologist, Ahmedabad Today, on World Cancer Day, we celebrate the courage of those who have been through cancer. It is so important to raise awareness about cancer and its impact on people and families. Early detection not only helps save lives but also empowers people to take control of their health. Cancer has touched my life in many ways, but I would never wish this illness upon anyone else. Cancer does not discriminate; it does affect everyone differently according to their age and stage when diagnosed with this disease. But there is hope! Engage in regular physical activity and limit alcohol consumption. Consume lots of fruits and vegetables and whole grains, and avoid refined carbohydrates and sugars. Join us in our fight against cancer!

Dr.Kapil Dev & Dr.Jitnder Kumar Pehalajani, Sr. Consultant (Surgical Oncology), HCG Cancer Centre & Sr.Consultant (Medical Oncology)HCG Cancer Centre, Jaipur Cancer is a disease with increasing incidence and prevalence in India. The mainstay is awareness regarding cancer symptoms, prevention, diagnosis, and treatments. The symptoms of cancer can be as vague as headaches, fever, bleeding, weight loss, swelling, and vomiting. A healthy, balanced diet free of alcohol and tobacco, as well as age-appropriate exercise and physical activity, are the vaccines for various cancers. Early cancer detection can save many lives by allowing people who are asymptomatic but at risk of certain cancers to be tested. Surgery is a vital part of treating organ-related cancers and is the only way to cure them. Organ preservation, reconstruction, and minimally invasive surgery are recent surgical advances.

Dr. Vidhi Shah, MBBS, DNB General Surgery, Fellowship in breast surgery, Consultant Breast & Oncoplastic Surgeon, ACI Cumballa Hill Hospital, Criticare Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Mumbai Gone are the day when breast cancer was thought to be the disease of elderly ladies of the western world. With the present-day lifestyle, we are seeing more and more young females being diagnosed with breast cancer, and that too of an aggressive variety. The cause is multifactorial— be it hormonal imbalances in form of early menarche, late marriages, and childbirth, stressful lifestyle, or dietary habits of processed food intake. The key is to diagnose these cases at an early stage for a better long-term prognosis. Routine Self-breast examination starting as early as 25 years of age with routine screening mammograms in high-risk cases would aim at early diagnosis.

This article is published by Nandish Communication.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor