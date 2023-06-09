On World Environment Day, Punjab Police Goes Green with RoundGlass Foundation; 75 Officers Plant 500 Trees in Mohali

BusinessWire India

Mohali (Punjab) [India], June 9: On World Environment Day today, RoundGlass Foundation planted Mohali city's first mini forest in collaboration with SAS Nagar Police. This is the first such collaboration between Punjab Police and RoundGlass Foundation, and 75 police officers participated in the event held at Police Lines Mohali to show their support. This included senior officers such as Inspector General Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Senior Superintendent Police Dr Sandeep Garg, Superintendent Police Dr Jyoti Yadav, and Assistant Superintendent Police, Dera Bassi Dr Darpan Ahluwalia.

The event attracted over 100 people which included celebrities and influencers such as actor Kartar Cheema, singer-actor Gurjaaz and fitness influencer Vaishnavi who planted trees in support of #KhakiGoesGreen campaign of RoundGlass Foundation.

More than 500 saplings of native trees were planted in the Police Line complex, as part of a larger drive to plant 50,000 trees across Punjab on World Environment Day. In fact, this was the 1000th mini forest planted by RoundGlass Foundation in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Bhullar said, "The police force works 24x7 in the service of the people and this can sometimes take a toll on our wellbeing. A natural green space, such as this mini forest, can help our men and women in khaki to unwind, rest and revitalize. We'd like to thank RoundGlass Foundation for helping us plant this mini forest in Police Line and contributing to the overall wellbeing of the police force."

Shri Vishal Chowla, Leader RoundGlass Foundation, thanked all the dignitaries and the police staff for contributing to the plantation activity and said, "RoundGlass Foundation is working to build a better Punjab by enabling the wellbeing of all its individuals and communities and this includes our police. We are delighted and humbled to first time partner with Punjab Police in planting this mini forest, which will provide an enabling space for our policemen and women to rest, connect and rejuvenate. It is an expression of our gratitude towards police and their selfless service to us."

Studies have found mental health issues such as stress, anxiety and burnout are rampant in the police force but are often downplayed. Police operate in difficult and dangerous situations, putting in long hours at work including on important festivals. As a result, they often lose out on family time and social connections leading to poor mental health. "We need to address these challenges and creating access to green spaces and to wellbeing practices such as meditation and yoga can be a starting point of this journey," Shri Chowla added.

The plantation activity was preceded by an invigorating meditation session for the police. RoundGlass Foundation also launched #KhakiGoesGreen campaign on its social media to create awareness about this unique partnership and how planting trees can help enhance the wellbeing of all.

RoundGlass Foundation through its Plant for Punjab programme is committed to planting 1 billion trees in the state. Since 2019, 1,448,208 native trees have been planted across 1,116 villages under this programme, which promotes responsible environmental practices and care for biodiversity, creates germ-plasm conservation banks, and reduces carbon output, protecting against future ecological degradation.

RoundGlass Foundation has been working towards building a better Punjab for the past five years and has impacted more than 17 lakh lives in 1700 villages by planting more than 14 lakh native trees, setting up 156 waste management units, empowering children through sports and education and providing opportunities to rural women.

