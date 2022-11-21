One Design Technologies, the leading remote-first Digital Marketing agency, completes over 500 successful remotely-executed campaigns

With over 500 successful campaigns executed remotely that have generated more than Rs 50 lacs in revenue, One Design Technologies, a leading Digital Marketing name in India, has become synonymous with the concept of a successful remote-first company in the industry.

To engage talented digital marketing employees across the country, the company employs a multitude of digital solutions to execute the remote-first operation model. This model has a strength of around 30 full-time employees and 3 part-time employees, with a significant ratio of women driving the venture.

The company, founded in 2019, has potent tech-enabled operations that have not only made it possible to pool diverse talents, particularly in terms of helping the proactive female workforce to work remotely, but also boosted the company's performance with a tech-driven, robust digital marketing strategy.

Puja Garg, the CEO of One Design Technologies, draws on her 10 years of experience in the digital marketing industry to lead the company's success and its women-friendly work environment.

About the intricate modus operandi, Pooja Garg, the CEO of One Design Technologies and a digital marketing aficionado, said, "Powering this creative and strategy-heavy endeavour is our technology-based remote operations, which enable the team to dedicate all their energies to the campaigns without any hitch and from the comfort of their homes. Our success is a testament to the power of collaboration and the importance of customer retention. We work closely with our clients to create custom solutions that meet their specific needs. Our approach is designed to drive customer engagement and satisfaction, which leads to retention of services."

Among the multitude of techniques One Design Technologies uses to run the company remotely is the time tracking app, which ensures employees are spending the requisite time on the campaigns in priority order and thus streamlining the work management. For efficient internal communication, the company uses the application Slack, while all communication with clients is carried out via Zoom.

Additionally, to boost transparency in operations, the company uses Asana, the project management tool, which helps the clients track the progress of the projects in real-time. Moreover, weekly meetings and monthly brainstorming sessions are conducted to keep abreast of the best industry achievements and the overall progress of the projects.

Moving away from the standard, single-minded focus on SERP (Search Engine Results Page), the company, with its creative solutions, seeks to add value to the branding and effectiveness of the marketing in terms of conversion of sales and interest. As a testament to the success of the remote management of the company and its customer-centric approach, focusing on customer retention as opposed to quick and short-term customer acquisition, One Design Technologies has a long list of clients across industries worldwide.

A few notable clients are The Wedding Cards Online, TGL, Life 20, etc. To drive forward the success of the company and to boost the performance of several more businesses, especially online businesses, One Design Technologies has geared its energies towards expanding its customer base worldwide.

