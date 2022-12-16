One lakh job opportunities in India as Manipal Global Skills Academy launch National Sales Academy

Manipal Global Skills Academy, India's premier skilling training enterprise, enable over one lakh job opportunities in India creating employable skilled professionals across sales roles under its new portfolio of programs launching National Sales Academy.

Celebrating three successful years of hiring and training graduates for first-day job-ready productivity. This endeavour will strengthen talent across BFSI, Pharmaceuticals, CPG, FMCG, Retail and other industries with future technical and servicing skills and employable sales-focused skills across multiple cities and townships in India.

The National Sales Academy (NSA) has two professional certification modules - NSA Excellence and NSA Advanced - bridging the academia-industry skill gap. NSA Excellence is a short-term course (15-days) covering basic concepts of sales pitching, types of sales and strategies to succeed, sales lifecycle, customer acquisition and servicing as well as basics of relationship and key account management, self-management, communications, and ethical practices.

At the end of the course, the learner will be certified with a Manipal Global Skills Academy - NSA Excellence certificate. Post-completion, learners can aspire to join lucrative roles like Sales Associates, Assistant Managers, Relationship Managers, Sales Leads, and others.

NSA Advanced is a two-month online program covering the contents of the NSA Excellence program. In addition, it will also cover revenue-achieving strategies, advanced level understanding of the relationship and key account management, self-management, communications, and ethical practices.

The curriculum will include leadership skills and team/people management. It will also cover training the learner on leveraging technology to achieve sales goals. At the end of the course, the learner will be certified with a Manipal Global Skills Academy - NSA Advanced certificate.

This certification path is offered to enable existing sales professionals looking for a growth path to upskill for senior roles like Sr. Relationship Managers, Regional Sales Lead, Sales Leaders, Senior Business Managers and more.

Through the program, Manipal Global Skills Academy will hire certified professionals for partner BFSI, Pharmaceutical, and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies looking to strengthen their sales and customer management teams. The program will be available to all interested in making a switch or creating a future career in sales. Aimed to build skills and competencies across roles and prepare for a competent future workforce, this portfolio of sales programs under the National Sales Academy will further boost Manipal Global Skills Academy's endeavour to encourage employability in the country.

Commenting on the collaboration, Robin Bhowmik, Chief Business Officer, Manipal Global Education Services Pvt. Ltd., said, "Sales as a function transcends across all industries. Ensuring talent quality has a direct impact on the business's overall success. Through the National Sales Academy, we look to support scalable growth with skilled human acquisition across capital markets, trading, securities, and wealth creation in the Indian mass market. Our certified sales professionals will be equipped with the right tools and skills to grow and scale business opportunities across BFSI, Pharmaceuticals, CPG, FMCG, Retail and more. We are excited and look forward to contributing to the country's endeavour to increase employability by offering focused skills programs that result in a competent and productive workforce for first-day productivity."

For more information, please visit: .

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor