One Point One Solutions Announces Strategic Multi-Year Partnership With Leading Edu-Tech Providers To Scale Secure, AI-Enabled Test Integrity Operations Worldwide

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: One Point One Solutions Ltd (NSE: ONEPOINT), a leading provider of technology-enabled Business Process Management (BPM) services, has entered into a strategic three-year partnership with leading Edu-Tech company who are the global pioneer in Agentic AI–driven proctoring and interviewing solutions. The total contract value is approx. USD 1 Million and is won by the US subsidiary of One point One USA INC.

This collaboration represents a significant strategic win for One Point One (1Point1), strengthening its presence in the rapidly expanding online examination and assessments sector. The global online exam market, currently growing at a CAGR of 16% from 2023 to 2032, has recorded a 200% year-on-year increase in users. With the Total Addressable Market (TAM) estimated between USD

1.3 billion to USD 12 billion, the partnership creates a high potential farming opportunity for 1Point1 to evolve into a global B2B sales engine.

Under this partnership, 1Point1 will strengthen and scale the Edu-Tech company's mission-critical assessment integrity and monitoring operations. This includes transitioning legacy workflows from the Bangalore captive center to ensure seamless continuity and accelerated modernization. 1Point1 will also expand operational capacity to support the Edu-Tech provider's fast growing global customer base.

A key mandate is enabling the Edu-Tech company's shift to a flexible GIG-based talent model, creating a scalable, future-ready workforce. In parallel, 1Point1 will drive revenue impact by enhancing operational efficiency and reinforcing key revenue linked functions.

The partnership also delivers enhanced compliance, governance, and security, ensuring high- quality, globally aligned operations. Together, these initiatives strengthen 1Point1's ability to provide resilient, tech-enabled, and customer-centric operations at scale.

About One Point One Solutions Ltd.:

One Point One Solutions (NSE: ONEPOINT) is a full-stack solutions provider across BPO, KPO, IT Services, Technology & Transformation, and Analytics. Over the last two decades, the company has established its expertise in offering comprehensive solutions across technology, accounting, skill development and analysis to clients in a wide variety of sectors.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor