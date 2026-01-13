One Point One Solutions Shareholders Approve Preferential Issue of Fully Convertible Warrants

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13: One Point One Solutions Limited, a leading provider of business process management and digital transformation solutions, has received shareholder approval for the issuance of fully convertible warrants on a preferential basis to Promoter and Non-Promoter investors. The approval was obtained through a Postal Ballot conducted via remote e-voting, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Postal Ballot process was initiated pursuant to the Company's notice dated December 11, 2025, with the remote e-voting window open from December 12, 2025 to January 10, 2026. The resolution seeking approval for the preferential issue was passed with the requisite majority and is deemed to have been approved on January 10, 2026, being the last date of the voting period.

As per the Scrutinizer's Report, the resolution witnessed overwhelming shareholder support, with 99.97% of the votes cast in favour and only 0.03% against. The strong voting outcome reflects continued confidence of shareholders in the Company's strategic direction, growth plans, and long-term value creation initiatives.

The voting process was conducted through MUFG Intime India Private Limited (formerly Link Intime India Private Limited), the Company's Registrar and Transfer Agent, ensuring a transparent, secure, and compliant e-voting mechanism. The Scrutinizer, Mihen Halani & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, confirmed that the entire process was carried out in line with applicable regulatory requirements.

The proposed preferential issue of fully convertible warrants is expected to strengthen the Company's capital base and provide financial flexibility to support business expansion, operational efficiencies, and future growth opportunities. The infusion of funds is aligned with One Point One Solutions' focus on scaling its service offerings, enhancing technology capabilities, and expanding its client footprint across key markets.

The detailed voting results along with the Scrutinizer's Report have been made available on the Company's website as well as on the e-voting platform, in compliance with regulatory disclosures.

One Point One Solutions Limited is an integrated business process management company offering customer lifecycle management, digital solutions, and analytics-driven services to clients across industries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor