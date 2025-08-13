One Prastha Realty Earns RERA Approval, Sets New Benchmark with Fast-selling Premium Plots

NewsVoir

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], August 13: One Prastha, a real estate company inspired by the ancient Indian concept of Prasthas, recently received RERA approval for its 8.7 acres gated residential project in Sector 87, Sonipat Haryana. Inspired by the ancient Indian concept of community living, the plots in the prime location of the city are fast-selling, with over 85% of the plots having been sold, within a few months of its opening.

The residential project, a fine amalgamation of modern amenities with ancient Indian sensibilities, is ideal for luxurious living away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Strategically located within a few minutes' drive from the GT Road, there are reputed hospitals, educational institutions, and shopping hubs very close to the area. Defined by its community-first approach, this is the key point attracting aspirational buyers who are looking for residences aimed towards holistic living.

The Sonipat project offers the buyers registry-ready freehold plots ranging from 120 to 175 sq. yards. It is a gated community with vastu-compliant layouts and pollution-free surroundings filled with lush green trees. The township is equipped with smart infrastructure such as underground water storage, LED street lighting, reliable power backup, 24x7 CCTV surveillance and more.

Speaking on the occasion, Somesh Mittal, Co-Founder, One Prastha said, "The RERA approval comes as a mark of trust and faith on us. We have always believed in offering our customers the best in holistic living. The Sonipat project is designed with a community-first approach, where residents can enjoy luxurious living in an aesthetically designed environment, with all the facilities of modern living. Sonipat today has become a hub of aspirational living and One Prastha is the answer to everyone's dream home."

The One Prastha plots on which villas can be made are more than just homes, it is a lifestyle rooted in Indian ethos and aimed towards future living. Backed by a strong track record of early project delivery, competitive pricing, and a multi-generational planning approach, the One Prastha brand is soon emerging as a trusted name redefining real estate in northern India.

One Prastha Realty LLP, founded in 2023, draws inspiration from the ancient Indian concept of Prasthashistoric settlements rooted in community living. The company aims to recreate these timeless values through modern, meticulously planned ecosystems across residential, commercial, industrial, and farmhouse segments. After successfully delivering its first 8.5-acre boutique project ahead of schedule, One Prastha is now developing a 60-acre integrated township in Sonipat and expanding into farmhouse communities, industrial parks, and high-rise residential formats.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor