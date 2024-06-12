One Sprig Hospitality Consultants: Crafting F&B Brands Across India

New Delhi (India), June 12: India has emerged as a dynamic hub for culinary innovation and hospitality excellence, leading this transformation is One Sprig Hospitality Consultants based out of Bangalore and Hyderabad. Founded by Devbrat Bhardwaj and co-founded by Chef Pritam Das in 2016, One Sprig is revolutionising the food and beverage industry with its comprehensive end-to-end consulting services. The company is known for its ability to conceptualise, create, and launch successful F&B brands across India and its impressive portfolio spans diverse cities and culinary styles.

Visionaries Behind One Sprig

Devbrat Bhardwaj, Founder and Principal Consultant, brings a wealth of experience and visionary leadership to One Sprig, with an extensive background in hospitality and restaurant management and brand development. Devbrat has been instrumental in shaping the company's strategic direction and operational excellence.

Chef Pritam Das, Co-Founder, adds a creative and culinary flair to the team, his expertise as a chef and his innovative approach to menu design and kitchen management have been crucial in creating unique dining experiences that resonate with diverse customer bases.

Devesh Jha, Project & Design Head, plays a pivotal role in overseeing the execution of various projects, his strategic oversight and hands-on management ensure that every initiative meets One Sprig’s high standards of quality and innovation.

Signature Projects Across India

One Sprig has made a significant impact in the F&B sector with a series of successful projects across numerous formats from café to exquisite bars to luxurious multiplex concessionaire. Their approach combines market research, kitchen planning, and culinary creativity, ensuring each venture is distinct and memorable.

Mitico, Bangalore: This café has become a beloved spot in Koramangala, known for its cosy ambiance and eclectic menu. One Sprig’s involvement from the initial concept to the grand opening has set a new standard for cafés in the area.

Teatings, Bangalore: Specialising in a unique chai concept, Teatings has captivated tea lovers in HSR Layout. The café's innovative tea offerings and comfortable setting are a testament to One Sprig’s ability to create niche F&B brands.

Jugni, Bangalore: A progressive Indian gastro pub, Jugni offers a contemporary twist on traditional Indian flavours. It has quickly gained popularity for its vibrant atmosphere and inventive nostalgic cuisine.

Qairo, Agra: Overlooking the majestic Taj Mahal, Qairo is a rooftop fine lounge that provides an exquisite dining experience with breathtaking views. This project highlights One Sprig’s skill in blending luxury with local culture.

Big Star Café, Hyderabad: Located in the heart of Hyderabad, this café has become a hotspot for locals and tourists alike. Its success underscores One Sprig’s ability to cater to varied demographics.

Little Owl, Nagpur: Known for its charming ambiance and delectable menu, Little Owl has become a go-to spot in Nagpur. One Sprig's meticulous planning and execution are evident in its thriving business.

Palaxi Cinemas, Calicut: A luxury multiplex, Palaxi Cinemas redefines the movie-going experience with its premium F&B offerings. One Sprig’s role in developing the culinary aspect of this venture showcases their versatility and innovation.

Comprehensive Consulting Services

One Sprig’s consulting services cover every aspect of F&B brand development. From initial market research and concept creation to kitchen design, menu planning, and staff training, the team provides holistic solutions. Their hands-on approach ensures that every project is executed flawlessly, from the back-of-house operations to the final launch.

“We believe in building brands that not only serve great food but also offer memorable experiences,” says Devbrat Bhardwaj. “Our goal is to support our clients at every step of their journey, transforming their vision into reality.”

Chef Pritam Das adds, “Culinary excellence is at the heart of what we do. We strive to innovate and create menus that excite and delight our customers.”

Join the Journey

One Sprig Hospitality Consultants invites aspiring restaurateurs and established F&B businesses to embark on a transformative journey. With their unparalleled expertise and passion for excellence, One Sprig is the partner you need to elevate your brand and achieve success in the competitive F&B landscape.

For more information, visit www.onesprig.com and discover how One Sprig can help you build and grow your F&B brand.

