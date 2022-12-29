OneDios - Patents its Request Booking System

The Government of India Patent Office has granted OneDios its first utility patent for its OneDios Request Booking System (ORBS). The patent covers the systematic method and process for booking customer services for any brand.

One of the fastest-growing service platforms, OneDios, has added another feather to its cap with the patent granted. OneDios has already used the ORBS system to integrate with marquee brands such as Daikin, Inalsa, Voltas and many more. Through this patent, OneDios anticipates its growth to increase manifold and many more brands to integrate with the platform. This solidifies OneDios's claim and position as India's one and only service aggregator. OneDios has set out to be an aggregator for all types of service requests (for example, Ac Service, RO service, TV Repair and many more) covering multiple brands and multiple products.

Speaking on the topic, founder Nitin Chawla said, "OneDios is a first-of-its-kind platform where users can register their products, keep invoices safe, raise service requests and maintain complete service history. One God for all service requests, OneDios. Through this app, we aim to revolutionise an end consumer's aftersales ownership and service journey, which is truly a game-changer for the industry. Receiving this patent is a very proud moment for OneDios as a team. This confirms that our vision and work have been in the right direction."

So, how does OneDios work?

OneDios was born to provide convenience and tackle customer care nuisances such as call dropping, waiting in IVR queues for extended periods, and repeating the same information to different call centre executives. Aligning with its "Brands First" philosophy, OneDios enables the brands to get multiple customer service/repair requests digitally, thus reducing the load on call centres. It helps companies serve clients better and reduces the cost of call centres across sectors.

#Request Karo Relax Karo works like this

It provides services from all brands; you don't need to call customer care. You can book a service with OneDios super-fast, and they let customers skip unnecessary steps, making it hassle-free. The app is convenient and user-friendly. By following 5 simple steps, a user can book a request for any repair, service or installation.

With OneDios, customers can upload the product's service history and warranty period, invoices, and documents, thus, reducing the treasure hunt for records.

OneDios already sells brand-authorised service packages at best-in-market prices, where customers can buy Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMCs), Extended Warranties and Service Plans for their appliance's complete protection.

With customers and brands appreciating the value that OneDios brings, it is looking forward to exponential growth in the service sector. Receiving this patent acknowledges the hard work and vision of OneDios, that they have accomplished what they set out to and have set new targets to diversify and serve the customers better. They want to diversify into other sectors, such as financial services and utilities, quickly so their customers can declutter their phones and have a single app for all their requests. Whether it be a car that needs servicing, a faulty appliance that needs fixing, a credit card application or a gadget that needs repair, the founders' vision is that all requests should be made through OneDios.

