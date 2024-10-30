OneEarth Foundation Concludes Month Long Campaign in Goa with Grand Mangrove Festival

Goa [India] October 30: OneEarth Foundation (OEF) successfully concluded its month-long Mangrove Odyssey campaign with a vibrant Mangrove Festival, marking a significant milestone in promoting awareness and conservation of Goa's treasured mangrove ecosystems. This pioneering initiative engaged communities, tourists, and stakeholders in diverse activities aimed at deepening their understanding of mangrove preservation and fostering a sense of shared responsibility.

The Mangrove Festival brought together conservationists, chefs, artists, and the public for a day of immersive experiences. Chef Michael Swamy's cooking demonstration, focused on mangrove-sourced ingredients, was a notable part of the festival. The event also unveiled a coffee table book showcasing the winning entries from the Mangroves Through My Lens competition, along with award presentations, expert panel discussions, art installations, and interactive sessions.

A key aspect of the festival was the successful technical session featuring eminent speakers such as Shri Umakant (Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest & Chief Wildlife Warden), Shri Pabhjot Sodhi (Senior Program Director of Circular Economy at Centre for Environment Education), Smt. Tejashree Joshi (Head of Environment & Sustainability at M/s. Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.), Dr. Vinod Dhargalkar (Former Scientist at National Institute of Oceanography, Executive Secretary of Mangroves Society of India), Dr. Devanand P. Kavlekar (Mangrove Society of India), RJ Uday (Big FM), Dr. Bolmax Pereira (Professor & Wetland Expert), and Chef Michael Swamy (Chef & Wildlife Photographer).

Ferdin Sylvester, Co-Founder and Director of OneEarth Foundation, remarked, “Mangroves are not just trees; they are vital to our coastal ecosystems and support the livelihoods of communities. These ecosystems serve as natural barriers against coastal erosion and extreme weather events, playing a crucial role in protecting our shores. By conserving and restoring mangroves, we are investing in the health of our environment and the future of our communities. The Mangrove Odyssey offers an excellent opportunity for everyone to learn about these ecosystems and participate in their protection. Together, we can create a sustainable future that prioritizes the preservation of our natural heritage.”

The Mangrove Odyssey, launched earlier this month, focused on Goa's invaluable mangrove forests along the Zuari, Mandovi, and Terekhol rivers, which face threats from urbanization, pollution, and tourism. The campaign included guided nature trails, student workshops, and artistic expressions to educate participants on the vital role of mangroves in preserving biodiversity.

Throughout October, OneEarth Foundation organized Mangrove Trails every weekend at sites like the Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary and Divar Islands, featuring expert-led tours and nature classrooms that fostered lasting awareness among youth. The initiative also included a state-level art competition and a pan-India photography contest, Mangroves Through My Lens, showcasing the beauty of mangroves. A major highlight was the Mangrove Musicana event, where musician Anal Jha used bamboo flutes, didgeridoos, and handpans to create a soundscape that harmonized with the serene mangrove surroundings. In addition, a culinary workshop by Chef Michael Swamy introduced participants to sustainable mangrove ingredients and traditional Goan flavors, emphasizing the role of cuisine in raising environmental awareness.

Pirojsha Godrej Foundation is the campaign’s Sustainability Partner. Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director, Godrej Enterprises Group said, “The Mangrove Odyssey is an exemplary initiative by OneEarth Foundation, to heighten awareness about Goa's rich mangrove ecosystems through community engagement and highlight the vital role it plays in sustaining biodiversity and protecting coastal communities. We are proud to support this program that is closely aligned with our commitment to environmental stewardship as well as ensuring harmony between development and nature. Campaigns like this remind us that conserving our natural heritage is not just a responsibility but a shared journey for our sustainable future and future generations.”

OneEarth Foundation's Mangrove Odyssey was supported by esteemed partners like the Pirojsha Godrej Foundation as Sustainability Partner and knowledge collaborations with the Mangrove Society of India, St. Joseph Vaz College, and the Centre for Environment Education. Venue Partners Sadhana Dell' Arte and Unbox provided additional support for the events. These collaborations underscore the shared commitment to safeguarding Goa's mangrove ecosystems.

About OneEarth Foundation OneEarth Foundation is a dedicated environmental organization promoting nature-based solutions for ecological challenges. Committed to coastal and marine conservation, sustainable tourism, waste management, and community engagement, OneEarth integrates scientific research, community involvement, and policy advocacy to create lasting environmental impacts.

Through the success of Mangrove Odyssey, OneEarth Foundation reaffirms its dedication to sustainable ecosystems that benefit both nature and humanity, setting the stage for future initiatives in conservation and ecological education.

