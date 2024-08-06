O'Neil Capital Management India Launches ONeil India Quant Fund

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 6: O'Neil Capital Management (OCM India), the Indian asset management setup of the legendary investor William O'Neil, has launched a long-only Category III alternative investment fund (AIF), called the ONeil India Quant Fund.

OCM India is the first in the country to bring proprietary O'Neil methodologies in an algorithmic format to AIF investors. The investment strategy was developed 5 years back, keeping in mind the nuances of the Indian stock markets. The strategy was being run exclusively for the O'Neil family office for over 4.5 years and is now, for the first time ever, accessible to external investors.

The O'Neil India Quant Fund uses a systematic quantitative algorithm, based on proven and proprietary O'Neil factors, to invest in Indian equities with growth characteristics. The fund aims to deliver superior risk adjusted returns to its investors, where there is a focus on outperformance while keeping an eye on the portfolio's risk profile. This has been crafted to provide a stable and less volatile option to the market.

The AIF comes from the company behind the popular platforms MarketSmith and QuantSmith , which are used by lakhs of retail and institutional investors in India. William O'Neil & Co. has been a long-time believer in the India story. In fact, according to William O'Neil India and OCM India CEO Anupam Singhi, the fund was designed to harness the power and growth of the Indian economy.

Commenting on the launch of the ONeil India Quant Fund, Singhi added "With the elections and budget out of the way, India is decidedly on an upward trajectory. We are projected to become the 3rd largest economy by the IMF as early as 2027. As growth investors, this is the perfect time for us to be in the market. We're at the precipice of something great for the country, and as fund managers, it is our job to provide our investors with a sizable piece of the pie. Our quant approach eliminates biases, keeps us disciplined, identifies great growth stocks, and manages risk through strategic allocation and market exposure. We believe in the long-term secular growth of India, and our strategy is designed to take advantage of this in the most optimal way."

About O'Neil Capital Management India

O'Neil Capital Management India (OCM India) is a leading asset management firm dedicated to leveraging innovative investment strategies to deliver superior returns. Having been in India for over 11 years, OCM India is part of the global William O'Neil & Co. network, bringing over six decades of market expertise and proprietary methodologies to the Indian market. The firm's sister company is behind widely popular platforms like MarketSmith and QuantSmith, trusted by both retail and institutional investors across India. With a presence in the US, UK, Europe, India, and China, OCM India focuses on systematic quantitative algorithms and growth-oriented investments, committed to helping investors achieve their financial goals.

For more information, visit oneilcapital.in

