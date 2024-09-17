OnePlus 13 Launch Date Revealed: What to Expect from the Latest Flagship

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 17: OnePlus is currently gearing up for the launch of its next flagship handset, the OnePlus 13. After weeks of speculation, the brand's China President, Louis Lee, recently confirmed the handset's October launch in China. OnePlus 13 is expected to debut in the Indian market in the first quarter of 2025. While the price of the handset is yet to be unveiled, it is expected to be positioned in the premium segment like its predecessors. Once launched, customers can use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to shop for OnePlus 13 on Easy EMIs and easily afford the handset.

Besides the launch date, Lee confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will be equipped with the latest generation of flagship chips, sparking speculations that it may feature the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. The rumoured chipset is expected to boost the performance and multitasking capabilities of the device. It will likely come paired with an Adreno GPU for enhanced graphics. Apart from this, the OnePlus 13 leaks also suggest a robust list of features hinting at the strong gaming performance of the handset. OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a 6.8-inch BOE micro-curved display with 2K resolution and LTPO technology. This 120Hz screen is custom-designed for resource-intensive games like Genshin Impact and will feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for improved security.

In terms of photography, the model is expected to sport a triple camera module, which will include a 50MP Sony LYT-808 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 50MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom capabilities. As a premium flagship device, the OnePlus 13 is expected to wow users with an all-glass back. The flagship handset is also set to ditch the circular module place for a vertically stacked design. Additionally, the OnePlus 13 is expected to boast a power improvement over the OnePlus 12, with a 6,000mAh battery and 100W fast-charging support. Whether the wireless charging perk will be included or excluded still remains to be seen.

All the speculations and leaked details about the OnePlus 13 suggest that it could be the ideal device for gaming and multitasking. Given its top-of-the-line features, this premium handset is expected to be priced around Rs. 65,000 to Rs. 70,000 in India. Shoppers can use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to embrace the unprecedented performance of this flagship handset without experiencing any financial strain. They can shop for the smartphone on Easy EMIs and repay the cost of the handset conveniently over 1-60 months. Apart from that, shoppers can also tap into attractive discounts, cashback deals, and zero down payment offers on select best-selling OnePlus mobiles when shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network.

Follow these steps to shop for the flagship OnePlus 13 handset using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

* Head to your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store

* Select the model of your preference and head to the checkout counter

* At checkout, share your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card details with the in-store representative

* Finalise your EMI terms, such as the repayment tenure

* Share the OTP sent on your registered phone number to verify the order and walk out of the store with a brand-new smartphone.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

