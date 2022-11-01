Online Conference organised by JRITM on "Research and Innovation as the Backbone of Sustainable Development"

In an online conference organized by the "Journal of Research and Innovation in Technology and Management", JRITM on 23rd Oct 2022, Dr Aamir Junaid Ahmad, senior editor of the Journal addressed the researchers, academicians and scientist on the importance of Research and Innovation in Technology and Management.

The event started by welcome note by S Fatma, CTO and Founder of S S Systems. Ms Fatma said "for the developing and under developed countries to grow at a sustained pace, research and innovation have to become all-pervasive across all sectors." Science and Technology is a key driver of long-term economic growth.

Researchers and Scientists should rise up to the challenges and provide solutions to improve the lives of the common man; she added that creating a new eco-system of innovation and technology led entrepreneurship should be the goal of every sector be it Future Manufacturing (smart factory, electric vehicle, 3D printing, robotics and automation, advanced material), Future Utilities (Renewable Energy (Renewable Energy including hydrogen and fuel cells)), energy efficiency, smart grid, Waste-to-Energy (WtE) technologies), digital transformation (information & communication technologies including Big Data, software) and biotechnology/healthcare (affordable healthcare for the elderly and disabled; natural healthcare products).

Research and development leading to technology deployment has to be looked at as an in-house enterprise by all our leading industries including the SME sector as well.

Innovation and Research is equally important in Education. Educational research should aim at improving educational practice by analysing the world of Education to understand it and make it better. It should be a critical, reflective and professionally oriented activity. Innovation in education encourages teachers and students to explore, research and use all the tools to uncover something new.

It involves a different way of looking at problems and solving them. The thinking process that goes into it will help students develop their creativity and their problem solving skills. Innovation does not mean creating something from nothing. Just like with any good science project, it relies on researching existing solutions to come up with a new hypothesis to test. Innovation in education represents a significant challenge for educators, curriculum providers, technology providers and governments alike. As a research scientist, I firmly believe in using original academic research to validate hypotheses and systems to make implementation of new concepts easy for educators said Dr Ahmad.

The event was concluded by Yusra Imam by the vote of thanks. She conclude with a note that innovation is the Backbone for Sustainable Development and Scientists and Educators can play a vital role in providing a better and secured environment for everyone. Sustainability-driven innovation can include finding new applications for current services and products, changing existing business processes, developing new products and services, using or creating new technologies, and changing management techniques, all the while ensuring that these result in environmental and social benefits as well as financial ones.

Dr Aamir Junaid Ahmad, in his address, invited educators and researchers at JRITM, a remarkable place to create the future, work across boundaries with like-minded people, and cutting-edge technologies in a spirit of entrepreneurship, and for the noble cause --to change the world, making people safer, healthier, happier and productive!

