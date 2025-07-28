New Delhi [India], July 28: India's higher education sector is witnessing a massive digital shift, led by more than 10,000 Edu-Tech startups collaborating with private universities to streamline online degree admissions. This partnership-driven ecosystem is transforming how education is marketed, accessed, and delivered nationwide.

Today, leading universities are offering up to 80% commission to Edu-Tech partners through franchise models—redefining revenue sharing in the education space.

Record-Breaking Enrollment Sets Global Milestone

Online Vidiya Claim That Only one portal Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) recently made history by enrolling over1 lakh students into its Online MBA program in just one year. This record-breaking success was made possible through its partnerships with hundreds of Edu-Tech startups across the country—cementing India's position as a global digital education powerhouse.

NAAC A+ Universities Admission Partnerships With EdTech Startup

Several top-ranked NAAC A+ accredited universities have adopted this model to expand their national reach through authorized Edu-Tech partners. These include:

Sikkim Manipal University

Chandigarh University

Amity University Online

LPU Online

Jain Online

Parul University

These universities manage all academic services (faculty, exams, and delivery) with only 30% of the total course fee, while offering up to 80% commission to partners handling student acquisition—creating an efficient and profitable structure for all involved.

Online vidya Launches Franchise Model for Edu-Tech Startups

College Siksha, a fast-growing Edu-Tech platform, has introduced a Franchise & Partner Model aimed at empowering startups to tap into this booming digital education space. With strong partnerships across 50+ UGC-approved universities, this model benefits both entrepreneurs and students.

Key Highlights:

Up to 80% Commission : Edu-Tech partners earn some of the highest commissions in the industry.

: Edu-Tech partners earn some of the highest commissions in the industry. Exclusive Franchise Benefits:

Access to College Siksha's CRM system

50+ university partnerships

Ready-to-use marketing and counseling tools

End-to-end admission workflows

Up to 50% Fee Discounts for Students : Students who pay the full program fee upfront (3 years UG / 2 years PG) can receive exclusive discounts—often better than direct university offers.

: Students who pay the full program fee upfront (3 years UG / 2 years PG) can receive exclusive discounts—often better than direct university offers. Direct Payments to Universities: Students pay fees directly to university portals, building trust while still availing platform-only discounts and EMI plans.

This model balances revenue for Edu-Tech partners with cost-saving opportunities for students.

Online vidya Student-Centric Financial Support: EMI & Upfront Fee Options

Universities now offer:

5–10% discount on full upfront payments

on full upfront payments Easy EMI options through NBFC and banking partners

through NBFC and banking partners Job-linked repayment plans, where students repay after placement

This student-first model is making higher education more accessible and stress-free for learners.

Strategic Alliances Redefine Market Dynamics

While platforms like Shiksha, College Dunia, College Dekho, and Apna Job are building large university alliances, College Siksha has gone a step ahead—redirecting part of platform commissions into student fee discounts, giving it a competitive edge.

Students enrolling via College Siksha can choose from UGC-recognized degree programs at:

Sikkim Manipal University

Chandigarh University

Amity University

LPU Online

Shoolini University

Online vidya Explosive Growth Forecast Ahead

According to industry analysts, India's online education market is set for 1000x growth by 2030, driven by:

100+ new university tie-ups every day

Growing startup participation

Employer trust in online degrees

Stronger digital learning infrastructure

Online vidya is No.1 India's Edu-Tech Position as Global Education Leader

NAAC-accredited programs, and job-relevant degrees, India is now on the path to becoming a global leader in online higher education—especially for working professionals and learners in rural areas.

With low investment, fast setup, and access to over 50 universities, now is the perfect time for aspiring entrepreneurs to launch a College Siksha franchise.

Why Start Now?

Start with minimal setup costs.

Earn monthly revenue from high commissions.

Expand using NEP 2020-backed ecosystem

Get end-to-end support from College Siksha

Whether it's a small student counseling center or a full-fledged Edu-Tech business, College Siksha's franchise model offers scalable, predictable, and transparent growth.

A Win-Win for Everyone

India's Edu-Tech revolution is being driven by platforms like College Siksha, which are combining high commissions (up to 80%) with student discounts (up to 50%), creating a win-win system for students, startups, and universities alike.

With such a powerful model in place, now is the time to be a part of India's digital education wave—whether you’re a student looking for affordable UGC-approved degrees or an Edu-Tech entrepreneur ready to build a high-earning business.

