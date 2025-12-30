Only 1% of Creators Earn: Anchala Tomar’s Multiply Helps the Rest

New Delhi [India], December 30:Nearly 200 million people worldwide call themselves content creators. Every day, they post videos, threads, and stories on Instagram, YouTube, X, TikTok, and Facebook, sharing their creativity with hope. But the truth is harsh: only about 1% of these creators actually earn money. The remaining 99% wait endlessly for followers, watch time, brand deals, or viral luck. Many talented voices burn out despite dedicating their best time and energy.

For years, growing a social media following has felt like a never-ending exam because building an audience is hard work. Creators plan content, write scripts, scout locations, shoot videos, edit late into the night, respond to comments, and the list goes on. Yet platforms reward only numbers. No thousand subscribers? No viral views? No earnings. This system has left new and mid-level creators drained and frustrated, forcing them to ask one simple but powerful question: “Why should hard work go unpaid just because fame hasn't arrived yet?”

Multiply is built to answer this question with a core principle: Effort Deserves Acknowledgement. On Multiply, creators are rewarded for the engagement they generate starting from day one, without waiting for virality. By connecting their social profiles, creators accumulate TIME (Today In My Energy) through engagement on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Multiply. TIME can be redeemed for brand vouchers, gifted to friends worldwide, or cashed out in select countries. It is simple, powerful, and deeply motivating.

Brands face a similar challenge. In 2025, they spent $740 billion on ads to reach customers. Ads can build awareness, but what is more valuable: 100,000 views or 100 new customers? Another $30 billion went into influencer marketing, where marketing agencies connect brands to creators for one-off campaigns, but this approach is limited and service-based.

Multiply takes it a step further. Instead of one-on-one deals, Multiply automates brand-creator reward redemption. Creators redeem TIME earned from engagement for brand rewards, turning ongoing effort into measurable value. This makes the system scalable across 170+ countries: every interaction counts, vouchers reach the right hands, and digital effort is directly rewarded.

Anchala Tomar, Multiply's founder, combines global experience with a deeply personal mission. From Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, she graduated from Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, before moving to the Netherlands in 2020 for work. While taking a 10% pay cut from her job, she traveled to the USA to gain education from elite programs, including the MIT Bootcamps Venture Advancement Program (2023) and the Stanford Graduate School of Business Customer-Focused Innovation Program (2024). On a more personal note, Multiply is a tribute to her late mother, Lata, who she lost to cancer at age six.

In October 2025, Utsav Tomar joined as co-founder. A creator with over 2 million social media followers, he brings firsthand creator experience to help shape a platform that truly rewards digital effort.

In a digital world obsessed with vanity metrics, Multiply reminds us to acknowledge time, effort, and energy, because the journey is just as important as the destination.

