ONZO EV launches in West Bengal, with Partnership of Oishi Auto Trade

ONZO partner with West Bengal renowned automobile business Oishi Auto Trade Private Limited to Launch ONZO in West Bengal, with wide range of Low-Speed Electric Scooters includes: ONZO ONE+, ONZO GREEN, ONZO GREEN PRO, ONZO KWIK, ONZO SUMO.

In conversation with Director of Oishi Auto Trade Private Limited, he said ONZO Electric Scooters are crafted with a futuristic design, equipped with modern technology Lithium-ion batteries having smart Battery Management System. This simply omits the harmful carbon monoxide which is being emitted from the burning of fossil fuels.

Moreover, ONZO covers a diverse range of consumers, bridging the gap between all generations, meeting all budget situations, and has tailored its Electric Two Wheelers to meet every requirement of the consumers. ONZO Electric Scooter's modern design language pairs with a retro theme that connects across all generations and is making ONZO as one of the Best Electric Scooter Company in India.

In the current product range, the most impressive feature of this ICAT-certified Electric Scooter is it doesn't need a license or registration to drive. Few other unique features like an apron-mounted front headlamp unit gives the Electric Scooter a timeless appearance. The cursive body panels, including the front mudguard and an e-ABS feature prevents your Electric scooter from skidding, thereby ensuring a safe ride experience. ONZO has started to foray into the High- Speed Electric Scooter segment including the Electric Bikes and Delivery Scooters. A team of R & D has already setup their base in ONZO's plant in Kundli, Haryana. ONZO aims to bridge generation gaps and serve different budget situations with a diverse and exciting range of EV scooters. We're here to bring the common and the elite together because modernity has no class. Now In West Bengal,,, can contact for Dealership at , for more detail go through

