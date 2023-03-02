Opa! Bar & Cafe : Launches Delectable New Middle-Eastern Spread!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2: The other word for happiness in Greek is Opa! And what better thing to make us feel happier, than food, especially if it is an exclusive spread of Middle-Eastern cuisine, in Mumbai. Opa! Bar and Cafe, Bandra translates to a place of happiness, joy, gaiety, and an ambience of celebration, that is different from the core being of the hospitality arena.

Their finest blend of flavors have been prepared in consultation with Counter Top. Counter Top is India’s one of the finest bar consulting firms which was the very first bar to reach the top 50 in Asia in the duration of a year. Their experience and episode in this industry is what has helped them influence the taste of cocktails at Opa. Opa! Bar and Cafe offers cocktails like Pomona, a combination of Gin and Aperol binded with watermelon and kokum with cheesiness of feta, Sangrias, LITs and shooters made using fresh ingredients, have been joined by some amazing new options, that is going to leave you tipsy but your soul thirsty for more.

The food menu that used to include Lebanese, Middle-Eastern, Arabic, Greek and Continental dishes, with its high notes being the hot and cold Mezze Platter, the truffle Hummus, has now added a wide array of dishes that is just going to leave its patrons split for choices.

The latest addition, Chicken Avocado Salad is perfect for people looking out to stay in shape, they are both lip-smacking as well as hip-smacking, if you understand the innuendo. Other additions include Beetroot Kebabs, Kafir Lime chicken, Prawns Thermidor Bruschetta for the cheesy fans. And for the ones in for the authentic middle-eastern palate ride, they have Moroccan chicken with Mujaddara rice, and the quintessential Prawns Pilaf, with a lovely dessert to follow, the Zafrani Milk Cake.

According to the Director Gaurav Shetty, “Opa! Bar and Cafe has the middle-eastern Souk concept. And the tasteful use of middle-eastern arts and crafts, scattered all across the extensive space bears witness to the same. The bar and lounge section are modern yet traditionally inspired by Arabic culture and artifacts that set the mood of the place just right. Opa! comes alive in all its glory with its multi-cuisine offerings.”

Active since November, 2015, Opa spreads across approx. 9,000 sq. ft of sheer pomp and elegance. Opa! Bar & Café is the cream of the nightlife sector and post the lounging hours, the bar section of this space develops into a full-fledged nocturnal hotspot that serves unique and delectable Middle-Eastern spread. Its authentic Arabic essence in terms of ingredients, flavors, texture and presentation reflects in its innovative and refreshing plethora of menu options.

If you haven’t visited Opa! Bar & Cafe yet, it’s high time for you to drop by, let loose and enjoy the latest options for exquisite cuisine and drinks.

Pocket pinch: ₹4,000 for two people (approx.) with alcohol.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor