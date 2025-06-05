OpenAI now has 3 million paying business users of ChatGPT

New Delhi, June 5 OpenAI now supports 3 million paying business users of ChatGPT, up from 2 million announced in February earlier this year, it announced on Thursday.

The milestone reflects increasing demand for ChatGPT products as more businesses seek AI that enables them to work more productively, efficiently, and strategically, said the company.

To provide companies with even more sophisticated, AI-powered tools, an expansive set of new workplace products have arrived in ChatGPT.

While workers can currently use ChatGPT for quick answers, connectors (beta) are a set of integrations that empower every worker with instant access to their company's collective insights, making them more productive, effective, and informed. Admins can also provision which connectors to enable at the workspace level.

Connectors are now available with Dropbox, Box, Sharepoint, OneDrive, and Google Drive and workers can use them to quickly find granular data from their third-party tools without leaving ChatGPT, said OpenAI.

For example, a researcher could use the Box connector to quickly retrieve quarterly sales metrics from PDFs or spreadsheets stored in Box. ChatGPT will structure and clearly present the data - and respect your organisation’s existing permissions on the user level - from those documents, with citations.

Additionally, deep research connectors (beta) are now available with HubSpot, Linear, as well as many popular Microsoft and Google tools.

These build on Deep Research, an agent that conducts multi-step research for complex tasks, by gathering, synthesising, and presenting information from third-party tools and the web. Users can combine external data with company insights to produce a more comprehensive set of findings similar to a research analyst’s report.

Connectors are currently available to all Team, Enterprise, and Edu users. Customers can also use MCP to securely connect any of their tools — including proprietary systems — to ChatGPT deep research in a standardised way.

MCP is quickly becoming the industry standard for extending AI models in an open, flexible way. That’s why we’re bringing support to ChatGPT Team, Enterprise, Plus, and Pro, in addition to the API support announced last month.

Record mode in ChatGPT enables Team users to record and transcribe meetings or brainstorming sessions, automatically generating clear notes, timestamped citations, and AI-powered suggestions.

The feature also seamlessly integrates with internal information like documents and saved files, making it easier to recall past decisions or follow-up actions, said the company.

