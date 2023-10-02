OPPI organizes a two-day "Innovate India Vision 2047 - Aushadhi Vigyaan Aur Anusandhaan, Badhte Bharat ki Shaan" Conference in New Delhi

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 2: Focusing on fostering innovation and development for the future of India, the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), in collaboration with the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), recently organized a two-day conference titled "Innovate India Vision 2047 - Aushadhi Vigyaan Aur Anusandhaan, Badhte Bharat ki Shaan." Day 1 of the conference brought together esteemed experts from the pharmaceutical industry, academia, and social impact ventures, facilitating engaging discussions and insightful deliberations on a wide range of topics related to innovation in healthcare. The conference in association with Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) created an environment for knowledge exchange, deliberation, and collaboration.

The Indian pharmaceutical industry has a storied history of serving the nation for over a century, earning the well-deserved title of the 'Pharmacy of the World.' With over 60 per cent of vaccine demand and 20 per cent of the global drug supply, India played a pivotal role in providing diagnostic and therapeutic vaccines to more than 150 countries during the pandemic. Guided by the vision of India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the pharmaceutical industry has risen to the challenge and is poised to become the world's most favoured pharmaceutical market.

Building upon this legacy, the conference delved into a wide range of topics, including India's aspirations in new drug development, insights from global innovation hubs, cutting-edge advancements in research and development, upcoming innovative therapies, financing strategies, access roadmaps, and the transformative role of organizations in driving clinical research in India.

Suresh Pattathil, President of OPPI, underscored the significance of collaboration and visionary leadership in driving innovation. He stated, "Innovation is a collective pursuit, requiring visionary leadership, unwavering commitment, and a dream of a healthier world. Innovation thrives when diverse minds collaborate. Global pharmaceutical companies in India have been actively fostering collaborations with academia, startups, and research institutions. These partnerships enable the exchange of ideas, the pooling of resources, and the acceleration of drug discovery. Such collaborative efforts have borne fruit in the form of innovative treatments and therapies. OPPI looks forward to fostering active engagement between industry and academia, identifying, and capitalizing on growth opportunities, and strengthening India's position as a hub for pioneering research and innovation on a global scale. We extend our congratulations to the government on launching the Scheme for the Promotion of Research and Innovation in the Pharma MedTech Sector (PRIP). We have full confidence that this initiative will propel India to become a prominent global player in the pharmaceutical industry, meeting the quality, accessibility, and affordability goals."

He further added, "OPPI's renewed mission & vision, 'Bharat Ke Liye', gave the idea of the innovation conference. It underscores OPPI's unwavering dedication to India's well-being, focusing on pharmaceutical R&D, upholding industry quality standards, manufacturing, supply chain, patient care, and more, all aimed at fostering a healthier India through innovation."

During a scientific roundtable discussion on Enabling the R&D Ecosystem in the Country, panellists emphasized the crucial role of a robust research and development ecosystem in a nation's progress. The panel discussed the importance of sustained government support, funding, and favourable policies to create a conducive environment for research and development. They also highlighted the need for greater clarity on government norms and guidelines and explored ways to streamline bureaucratic processes and incentivize investments in research and development.

Manoj Saxena, President-Elect, OPPI and MD, Bayer Pharma, said "India has ensured an uninterrupted supply of medicines to all countries and will continue to pursue the same to achieve Universal Healthcare (UHC) by providing good quality medicines at affordable prices. Modern technologies such as AI, machine learning, and big data analytics play a pivotal role in expediting research and development for new products and therapies. These cutting-edge technologies have significantly reduced the time required for drug discovery and development, facilitating quicker access to innovative healthcare solutions. Digitization in clinical research and drug development, along with cross-sectoral partnerships, would not only bolster India's pharmaceutical sector but also enhance the safety of patients." He further added, "At OPPI, we envision the pharmaceutical sector to flourish over the next few years with a strong focus on innovation, patient-centricity, and global collaboration."

During the conference, OPPI Clinical Research Awards were presented to recognize entities in the field of clinical research. The awardees included Sanofi India as the winner, with Novartis India and Roche Products (India) as the runners-up. The distinguished jury panel that played a key role in evaluating the awards comprised Shoibal Mukherjee, Consultant Clinical Pharmacology and Drug Development, Dr Manish Diwan, Head of Strategic Partnership & Entrepreneurship Development, and Mission In-charge at BIRAC, and Sanish Davis, President of ISCR. Additionally, Vikrant Shrotriya, Corporate Vice President, and Managing Director of Novo Nordisk India, served as an observer during the judging process.

Eminent spokespeople present at the event included S. Aparna, Secretary in the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP); Vikrant Shrotriya, Corporate Vice President & Managing Director of Novo Nordisk India; Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance; Amitabh Dube, Country President of Novartis India; Meenakshi Nevatia, Country President of Pfizer India; and Amit Mookim, Managing Director of IQVIA South Asia.

The insightful discussions and interactions during the first day of the conference have set a promising tone for the remainder of the event. The collective vision of advancing innovation in healthcare for the benefit of all remains at the forefront.

