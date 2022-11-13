Opting out of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership was courageous decision: Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said opting out of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was a courageous decision made in the interest of our industry and our nation.

The commerce minister was speaking at a function organised by a media house in New Delhi on Saturday evening. Piyush Goyal said, "The government gives top priority to the interests of India while entering into FTAs (free trade agreements) with countries. India doesn't enter into agreements just for the sake of doing it but only after extensive consultations with all the stakeholders and in-depth brainstorming covering all the issues." Goyal informed the gathering that India negotiates from a position of strength but wants a fair and balanced deal, according to a statement released by the ministry of commerce and industry on Friday night.

During the event, he also said that the World today recognises that India has arrived.

The commerce minister also said that both in the political world and the business world, everyone now acknowledges India's story.

Elaborating on it, he said India's story shows a lot of positive mindset, shows aspirations of a billion plus people desiring a better life for themselves. The story was not limited to economic growth only, it also shows political stability, which has a huge thrust on the corruption-free society, he added.

He also said India is the one bright spot in the world, which will not only improve the lives of a billion plus people, but would also lend a helping hand to the world economy. The world is dependent on India for not only its own economic growth and India's market, but also for India's demographic dividend and huge talent pool. Goyal said he believes India is going to be a global superpower in the next 25 years.

Goyal said that the new India had a bright tomorrow, a very powerful tomorrow and a very prosperous tomorrow. He termed India as an energetic youthful nation, which wants better things in life, which is willing to experiment, innovate, and take risks.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor